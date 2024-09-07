13 great LEGO tables with storage for your sets

With new LEGO sets releasing all the time, the need for organization grows. Keeping track of bricks can be a messy business, which is where a good table comes in handy. The best tables don’t just offer a convenient place to build sets but also have storage for a neater workspace.

Kids are more likely to pick up LEGOs when they have a dedicated space to do so. However, LEGO isn’t just for children. In fact, it has many more advanced and adult-orientated sets to choose from. So, whether you’re shopping for a kid or a hobbyist yourself, here are 13 of the best LEGO tables with storage space for happier (and tidier) building.

Best LEGO tables for kids

When it comes to LEGO tables for kids, organization is key. Proper storage prevents bricks and minifigures from getting lost while making clean-up a whole lot easier. These selections not only offer compartments, shelves, and cubbies for proper storage, but they also embrace bright colors and fun designs.

Costozon’s 5 in 1 Multi Activity Table boasts a nifty reversible tabletop that also works as a learning and building block board. Easy to clean, this ASTM-certified, non-toxic activity table is a great starting option for younger kids wanting to dabble with LEGO or Duplo. The interior cabinet and hanging baskets offer plenty of storage for whichever brand you choose.

Papablic’s 2 in 1 Kid Activity Table might look simple, but its storage space is the real standout. In addition to the three visible cubbies, the tabletop hides a large cabinet capable of housing LEGOs, Duplos, or other toys. Kids grow like weeds, and thankfully, Papablic thought ahead. The table comes with extender blocks, allowing you to add an additional 2.5 inches to the height if needed.

KidKraft’s wooden products are pretty stylish, and the Building Bricks Play N Store is no exception. The design has plenty of storage spread across three easy-to-access bins. Handles on either side of the tabletop divide the workspace into two separate stations, which is perfect for kids craving individual play space. Kids can use their own LEGOs or jump right into the action with the 200 bricks included.

Those wanting a more modern aesthetic will find that in Milliard’s 3-in-1 Play Table and Chair Set. The “3-in-1” in question refers to the tabletop, which can be swapped between a smooth wooden surface, a flat racing track, and a construction top for LEGO building. Not only does the table have three substantial storage drawers, but the included chairs also come with storage beneath the seat.

UTEX’s 2 in 1 Construction Play Table is aimed at toddlers and kids. As teased in its name, the table features a double-sided tabletop that can alternate between a brick building panel or a smooth wooden surface for other activities. Drawers located beneath the table act as handy storage for containing LEGO bricks.

Another KidKraft entry means another trademark wooden look. At first glance, the Reversible Wooden Activity Table looks like a regular old toy chest. However, the reversible lid offers sneaky versatility. Flip it to the brick building panel during play and return it to its smooth wood surface for another activity like drawing or coloring. As a nice bonus, the table comes with 195 colorful building bricks.

Best LEGO tables for adults

When it comes to options for adults, the official LEGO tables are very much lacking. That said, craft/sewing tables make excellent swaps and offer plenty of storage space for bricks and showing off completed sets. Just be prepared to spend a little more dough.

While GABHX’s 2 in 1 Construction Play Table is perfect for kids, its versatility also makes it a strong option for adults. Placing it on an appropriately sized desk provides a nifty building space for older LEGO enthusiasts (just make sure to lock the wheels). Divided drawers deliver ample storage, while the wheels allow you to roll the table beneath a bed or sofa when not in use if you so choose.

The WLIVE Wood Lift Top Coffee Table is a classy solution to your LEGO building and storage needs. Masquerading as an ordinary coffee table by day, it can transform into a LEGO table by night. The liftable top allows you to create sets from the comfort of your couch. The two shelves and hidden compartment also provide sneaky storage space for those pesky bricks and minifigures.

Is it a sewing table, or is it a LEGO table in disguise? Sauder’s Miscellaneous Sewing/Craft Cart works perfectly for LEGO building. Thanks to the two attachable organizers, bricks can always be easily accessed. Lifting the drop leaf also significantly increases the working space for bigger LEGO projects. Plus, this bad boy is on wheels, making it easy to move around if needed.

Sure, this Ameriwood Home desk could work for studying, but its ample cubby space is also ideal for displaying sets and storing bricks. Its contemporary style goes with almost anything, and if you want to get extra fancy, check out LEGO’s many Storage Heads. Pop a few of those on this desk, and you’ve got yourself a pretty snazzy setup.

South Shore’s Counter Height Craft Table is the most expensive recommendation on this list, but for good reason. From drawers to cubbies, it’s chock full of storage space that’s both exposed and hidden. However, its biggest selling point is its flexibility. At a comfortable counter height, you can stand or sit while building on the desk’s waterproof and scratch-resistant tabletop. Yay to no more hunched over backs!

