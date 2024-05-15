15 of the Best LEGO Sets for Adults Who Just Want to Build Something Fun

We all played with LEGO when we were kids, but did you know it’s just as fun—if not more so—when you’re an adult? These days, LEGO has some of the coolest and most awe-inspiring sets for you to build, whatever your budget and your interests may be.

LEGO’s adult-oriented building kits have everything, from floral arrangements to Star Wars droids, retro toys, art, and more. There’s nothing better than spending a rainy afternoon with the radio on, a cup of coffee on the table, and an enormous pile of LEGO bricks spread out on the table (or floor, depending on how big the set is) in front of you.

So, if your interest has been piqued, and you’re in the market for some LEGO, we’ve got you covered. Check out our list of some of the best LEGO sets for adults, from the wonderfully affordable and decorative small builds to the massive “you may need to save up for these” kits. Have fun!

Nature lovers, rejoice! Some of LEGO’s prettiest and most affordable sets are included in the company’s botanical range. This LEGO Icons Orchid set, in particular, would look perfect on your hallway table, and it will be equally fun to build. Made up of 608 pieces, a few hours spent on this beauty will have you refreshed and ready to buy your next floral LEGO set. Trust me, there are so many more to choose from. Mother’s Day may have just come and gone, but this is the perfect gift anytime, anywhere.

For such a relatively small and affordable LEGO build, the detail on this Kingfisher bird is astonishing. Look at the way the display stand includes the water and the reeds, and the model even has a fish in its mouth! Containing a total of 834 pieces, this posable LEGO set—both the head and the claws can be moved—would be the perfect addition to any home or office setting. If you know an avid birdwatcher, this may just be the perfect early Christmas present.

If, like me, you’re terrible at keeping plants alive but like the aesthetic, this Tiny Plants LEGO set might just be the perfect solution. This set includes 9 different small plants and succulents, all set within their own little flower pots. Including a total of 758 pieces, this LEGO kit would make the perfect addition to any empty windowsill.

Relive the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s glory days with this incredible LEGO Infinity Gauntlet replica. The set includes all six Infinity Stones, a sleek black display stand, and movable fingers. A word of warning, though: building this 590-piece set is definitely going to make you want to rewatch Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Movie night, anyone?

Taking Polaroid pictures is all the rage once again, and LEGO has taken note. This incredibly cool LEGO Polaroid OneStep camera not only includes a few fun illustrated LEGO Polaroid photos (which depict Polaroid inventor Edwin H. Land, LEGO House, and the person who inspired the design of this set) but it actually operates as a real Polaroid camera—you can load one of the “photos” into the camera and press the red button to eject it. How cool is that?! At 516 pieces, this may not be the biggest build, but it’s definitely a fun one.

If you’ve ever dreamed about driving through the Italian countryside on a Vespa, then this is the set for you. This gorgeous replica of a classic 1960s powder blue Vespa is possibly one of the most beautiful sets on this list, complete with a flower basket, helmet, and kickstand. Constructed with 1106 pieces, this will take you a bit longer to build than the other sets we’ve highlighted so far, but let’s be honest—in this case, it’s totally worth it.

We can’t very well compile a list of LEGO sets for adults and not include anything Star Wars-related, right? That would be unthinkable. For those of you who aren’t willing to have a massive AT-AT or an Imperial Star Destroyer taking up half your living room, this may just be the best compromise LEGO has to offer. This compact yet detailed Millennium Falcon set is made up of 921 pieces and comes with a sleek display stand, making this the perfect addition to any dedicated Star Wars bookshelf.

You really can make anything out of LEGO—even classic works of art. This set, which, once built, can also be hung on your wall, replicates the gorgeous work of Japanese artist Hokusai. “The Great Wave” is an iconic piece of art, and now you can (sort of) own it, too. LEGO has plenty more of these kinds of art sets to choose from—Vincent van Gogh’s “Starry Night” and Leonardo da Vinci’s “Mona Lisa” come to mind—but there’s something about this beautiful blue wave that really transports you to another place and time. This is a big build though, as the frame and the artwork are made up of a total of 1810 pieces.

To celebrate The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary, LEGO has created this fun, iconic, and memorable LEGO set featuring a vintage film camera. The set, which includes a total of 811 pieces, comes with insertable film, some instantly recognizable minifigures (including Walt Disney himself), and a clapperboard. Once you’ve built the set, you’ll find there’s a hidden surprise within the camera, too. If there are any Disney lovers out there, then this is the ultimate LEGO set for you.

Now, living in the U.K., I may be biased, but this is, in my opinion, one of the most visually appealing and fun LEGO Ideas sets they’ve ever produced. Not only is this a gorgeous little scene featuring that iconic red London phone box, but the streetlamp can actually light up, and you can choose between inserting a rotary phone or a 1990s-style phone, phone book included. What’s not to love?

Okay, I had to add in another LEGO Star Wars set, but look at how magnificent this one is! This large-scale R2-D2 LEGO set is made up of a whopping 2314 pieces and includes features such as a retractable mid-leg, opening and extendable hatches, a rotating head, and an adjustable periscope. And, as a bonus, Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber can be hidden in Artoo’s head. This set may be a bit challenging to build, but I guarantee you that any Star Wars and LEGO fan will be up for the challenge.

I won’t lie, I’ve been dreaming about this set for a while now. The detail on this vintage LEGO typewriter is unbelievable, the color is gorgeous, the keys are pressable, and you can actually feed paper into it (though not ink. LEGO does have some limits, after all). This would make a gorgeous decorative piece in any office or home environment, and once you’re done building this 2000+ brick set, you’ll feel a genuine sense of accomplishment, too.

If there’s one thing this list has proven, it’s that the best LEGO sets for adults include a whopping dose of nostalgia. The same can be said for this massive vintage LEGO PAC-MAN arcade game, complete with a moveable joystick, illuminating coin slot, adjustable game score display, a mechanical maze, and rotatable PAC-MAN, BLINKY, and CLYDE figures. At 2651 pieces, this set will take up quite a bit of room in your home once it’s built, but let’s be honest—it’ll be totally worth it.

Once again, LEGO has outdone itself. This time it’s created a retro Nintendo Entertainment System, complete with controller, game cartridge, and vintage TV with Super Mario Bros displayed on the “screen.” All buttons and knobs are useable, but if you want to make it truly interactive, you will need to buy the LEGO Super Mario Adventures Starter Course, as well. This set is slightly bigger than the PAC-MAN set at 2646 pieces, but for the truly experienced builder, that’s no biggie. Imagine how good this will look next to all your other gaming consoles! Maybe, in a few years, LEGO will decide to make a replica of the GameCube, as well.

This is it, the big one. The largest LEGO set on this list (by far), and probably the geekiest one too, this Rivendell kit is so gorgeous and detailed you may just cry. Relive the magic of Frodo and Bilbo’s time in Rivendell in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey by building this 6000+ piece LEGO set, which includes that stunning foliage, delicate architecture, and all the characters we’ve come to know and love through Tolkien’s legendary books and Peter Jackson’s beloved movie trilogy. Discover an Elven forge, Lord Elrond’s study, the shards of Narsil, and some beautiful Middle-earth-inspired art in this incredibly detailed and lovingly designed set. Can you tell this kit is my favorite and I’m desperate to have it myself?

Go forth and build! There’s so much LEGO has to offer. These highlighted kits are just a small sample of what you can find.

