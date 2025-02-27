Napoleon Bonaparte and Horatio Nelson, Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker… throughout history, there have been countless famous feuds that have changed the very fabric of our society. But now, they may have met their match: say hello to Bregoli vs. Barker.

Danielle Bregoli (a.k.a. Bhad Bhabie), colloquially known as the “catch me outside girl,” is something of an enigma. Her sharp left turn from media personality to rapper (Gucci Flip Flops went platinum in my room, I fear) and OnlyFans model needs to be studied. I don’t think anyone could have predicted that Bregoli, who found instant vitality on the heels of her 2016 Dr. Phil appearance, would be exchanging blows with Travis Barker’s daughter in 2025.

Why are Bhad Bhabie and Alabama Barker beefing? A very messy timeline

As mentioned, Alabama Barker is the daughter of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. In recent years, she’s found herself in the headlines (and all over your Snapchat discover page) thanks to her father’s very public relationship with one Kourtney Kardashian. Barker is known mostly for her makeup tutorials, but also has a few famous friends of her own — including, at one point in time, Bhad Bhabie.

You see, the pair were BFFs up until December 2024, when Bregoli accused Barker of stealing her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Le Vaughn, with whom she shares one-year-old daughter Kali Love. At the time, Bregoli was undergoing cancer treatment, during which she claims Barker saw the opportunity to pursue Le Vaughn. This led to a very confusing series of Instagram Stories and livestreams, which saw Bregoli posting things such as, “@alabamaluellabarker took my man.”

The drama between Barker and Bregoli has since escalated into full-on diss-track territory, with Bhad Bhabie having dropped “Over Cooked” in January (“Oh, you mad ’cause you want him (Want him), and ain’t get nothin’?”), and Barker responding with her own track, “Cry Bhabie,” in February (“I don’t want to be nothing like you, Dr. Phil loser b***h”) shortly after. This leads us to today, where Bhad Bhabie’s latest song, “Ms. Whitman,” — a nod to Barker’s namesake character from the 1993 film True Romance — is amassing millions of views online.



It’s kind of like the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud, but with people you’ve never heard of. With absolute bars such as “I see why you ain’t got no friends, you’re Miss I’ll-F***-Your-Man” and “How this b***h got a thousand bodies, ain’t old enough to drink?,” Bhad Bhabie is exercising her lyrical mastery here. The Shakespeare of our generation, dare I say.

The “Ms. Whitman” music video has raked over a whopping 5.2 million views on YouTube. Barker has yet to directly respond to Bhad Bhabie’s latest diss track, aside from some cryptic Instagram stories, but I doubt that this beef is far from over. In any case, I hate that I’m so invested in this. Because let’s be real: “Ms. Whitman” is, unfortunately, a bop.

