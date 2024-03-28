These 14 Biggest LEGO Sets in the World Are True Works of Art … If You Can Build Them!

Not many toys can spark the imagination like LEGOs. The colorful plastic building blocks have been a popular pastime for children and adults since they first hit the market in 1949. These days, LEGO sets are getting bigger, better, and more detailed, leaving us with finished products worthy of play or display.

When we say “bigger,” we mean it. Some of the newer LEGO sets are so large, you might need to rearrange the furniture to make room for them! So which LEGO sets are the biggest in the world? Read on to find out.

14. LEGO Harry Potter™ Diagon Alley™

Coming in at number fourteen is this 3-foot-long LEGO scene from the Harry Potter franchise. LEGO says this Diagon Alley kit is their “most detailed” Harry Potter set yet with 5,544 pieces and 14 minifigures. It includes a number of known shops from the series: Ollivander’s Wand Shop; Weasley’s Wizard Wheezes; Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Parlor; Scribbulus Writing Implements stationery shop; Flourish & Blotts book shop, and Quality Quidditch Supplies.

This set can be used together or separated into four buildings. There’s even a secret wall behind the Leaky Cauldron that lets you into Diagon Alley … if you dare.

Editor’s note: This and one other Harry Potter set are on the list because they are technically some of the largest LEGO sets. We do not support putting money into the pockets of the franchise’s transphobic creator so we will not be linking to a point of sale for these entries.

13. LEGO NINJAGO® City Gardens

This Ninjago City Gardens set is based on the popular kids’ TV show. It’s got 5,686 bricks, stands 29″ high when built, and includes a noodle bar, ice cream shop, Zen garden, museum, apartment, and Ninja control tower. It comes complete with 19 minifigures from the show, including a Golden Wu to celebrate LEGO NINJAGO’s tenth anniversary. The NINJAGO City can also be attached to other NINJAGO sets, including the City Market and Docks. Get yours here.

12. LEGO Real Madrid – Santiago Bernabéu Stadium

Sadly, this model of Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabéu Stadium was discontinued at the end of 2023, but there are other stadiums still available for all the soccer/football fans out there! This model was among LEGO’s largest sets with 5,876 pieces, and it featured lots of fun details like a ticket office, dugout, and pitch. You can open the whole model up to get an up-close look inside, too. If you’re still hoping to get a hold of this legendary LEGO stadium, you can try looking for it on LEGO resale sites like Stockx.

11. LEGO Taj Mahal

Budding architects, this one’s for you! The LEGO Taj Mahal set has 5,923 pieces, and the finished model is 20″ wide and 16″ tall. It’s a perfect replica of the ivory-white marble mausoleum that famously sits in Delhi, India. It takes about 25 hours to complete this UNESCO World Heritage Site model, which was brought back to the market in December 2017 after a six-year absence. Get yours here.

10. LEGO Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Castle

We can hear that iconic Harry Potter music just looking at this thing. Standing tall at 22″ high and 27″ wide, this model of Hogwarts is the largest of the LEGO Harry Potter sets with 6,020 pieces, and it contains all of the fun details you’d expect. There’s even a bright pink office belonging to the hateful Dolores Umbridge, but we’d stay out of that one if we were you.

9. LEGO NINJAGO® City Markets

Here’s another amusing kit inspired by the LEGO NINJAGO television show. City Markets is a bustling marketplace filled with shops, restaurants, apartments, and office spaces, plus you get 21 minifigures to populate it. This set has lots of fun surprises to discover, from moving parts to hidden secret compartments. With 6,163 pieces, it’s going to take a while to complete, but getting there is half the fun! Get yours here.

8. LEGO Lord of the Rings Rivendell

If you’ve ever wanted to step inside the elven town of Rivendell from The Lord of the Rings movies, now’s your chance! This 6,167-block set commemorates the beginning of the Quest of the Ring and features all of the locations you’d expect: Frodo Baggins’s room, the elven forge, the Shards of Narsil, and more. The kit comes with 15 minifigures including Bilbo Baggins, Aragorn, Legolas, Gandalf the Grey, and Frodo. Get yours here.

7. LEGO Star Wars The Razor Crest™

This large model from Star Wars: The Mandalorian pulls key details from the series to make it look just as it should, with a detailed interior cabin, large cargo space, and a carbon-freezing chamber. To this day, the Razor Crest remains the 7th biggest LEGO set ever, with 6,187 pieces. Get yours here.

6. LEGO® Star Wars™ AT-AT™

Here’s a LEGO Star Wars set you can still get your hands on! The AT-AT plays a big role in Star Wars; The Empire Strikes Back, so it makes sense that the LEGO version would be larger than life. With 6,785 pieces, the finished AT-AT stands almost 25″ tall and has moveable legs and other details. Get yours here.

5. LEGO Star Wars™ Millennium Falcon™

Is there any space ship more iconic than the Millennium Falcon? We think not! This extra large set contains 7,541 pieces and seven minifigures, including Han Solo and Chewbacca (of course). It’s a bit on the pricey side at $849, but find us a Star Wars fan who wouldn’t want to gaze upon a creation like this every day? Go ahead, we’ll wait. Get yours here.

4. LEGO Colosseum

With 9,036 pieces, this LEGO Colosseum build truly is a colossal project. Even though this set is no longer available to purchase directly on the LEGO.com site, you may be able to still make a second-hand purchase of it here through Amazon.

3. LEGO Titanic

This is a LEGO set that’s honestly a work of art worthy to be put on display somewhere prominent in your home. Considering that it’s 53″ long, you’ll need a big shelf to show this beauty off!

The LEGO Titanic set is a 1:200 scale model of the historic, doomed ship. It’s got 9,090 bricks and lots of detail, like the grand staircase, dining room, swimming pool, and lifeboats. The engines even move when you turn the propellers! Get yours here.

2. LEGO Eiffel Tower

Ooh la la! The second biggest LEGO set of all time features the Eiffel Tower in all its glory, complete with accurate details like trusswork, a broadcast tower, elevators, and a teeny-tiny French flag at the very top. It’s got 10,001 pieces, which is only half the reason that it’s the second-largest kit in the LEGO-verse. The second reason is its height: it’s 58.5 inches tall! That’s almost 5-feet, in case you were wondering. Get yours here.

1. LEGO Art World Map

Finally, the world’s largest LEGO kit ever is the LEGO Art World Map, which has a grand total of 11,695 pieces and is 40.5 inches wide. You can mount it on your wall and use colored pins to check off all of the places where you’ve been, and all the places you hope to go. Unfortunately, they’re not making the Art World Map at the moment, so you’ll have to hit up resellers to get one of your very own.

Now that we know these behemoths exist, we’re itching to get our hands on them all. The only problem is finding space to put them!

