13 great LEGO ‘Jurassic World’ sets for dinosaur fans

Every child knows it, every adult forgets and must remember: dinosaurs are the coolest thing ever. You’re telling me that millions of years ago our planet was stalked by giant lizards whose decayed bones we now use to fuel our cars? If I hadn’t seen Jurassic World, I’m not sure I’d believe it.

Here are the best LEGO Jurassic World sets to remind us all why dinosaurs are so incredibly awesome—and they’ll get us in the mood for Jurassic World Rebirth, too!

One would think that when you’re dealing with a monster as dangerous as an allosaurus, you’d build an enclosure for it and there it would stay. Forever. But no, the geniuses at Jurassic World think it’s a good idea to try to MOVE this biological death machine. At least they built a cool-looking Allosaurus Transport Truck to do it. The set includes an allosaurus too, so you can play out the many ways this decision can, and will, go wrong.

If I had to bet money on a Triceratops vs. Truck smackdown, you can bet I’d put it all on ol’ Cera. But if I had to GET AWAY from a Triceratops, I’d never be happier to see a truck in my life. With the Triceratops Truck Attack, you can play out the ultimate battle of monster vs. machine. Or let the machine speed away from the monster as fast as it can. The latter is certainly the smarter option.

The first dude who ever found Dinosaur Fossils must have thought that it was a joke. A mistake. Some sort of cosmic gag played on our species by aliens. “You can’t seriously tell me that these lumbering giants ACTUALLY EXISTED?” is what I imagine that guy must have thought. Oh, but they did! And we have RECEIPTS! Those receipts are long buried under sediment, but with this LEGO set you can dig them up and rub them in the faces of those who do not believe!

The Dinosaur Breakout is a portrait of the inevitable. It’s the reason why we all bought tickets to the movie in the first place. As exciting as a zoo full of dinosaurs is, nothing quite gets the blood pumping like a zoo full of escaped dinosaurs. Now you too can direct your own Jurassic World scene. You’re the Steven Spielberg here. Just don’t work that T. Rex too hard. He’s union. I’d rather have a dinosaur after me than SAG-AFTRA.

Giganotosaurus & Therizinosaurus Attack is a double whammy of disaster. I might not know how to spell the unpronounceable names of these two mega beasts, but I’m pretty sure the letters for “trouble” are in there somewhere. Thankfully, the set includes a helicopter and an ATV for you to escape. After all, you’re a lover and not a fighter. A lover of being alive.

If you said the name “Baryonx” to me I’d swear you were talking about some a capella band. Baryonyx Face Off proves that in this case, I have no idea what I’m talking about. The only a cappella sounds coming from this set are the screams of terror from the scientists attempting to flee from this beast in the included jeep. Baryonyx can keep the treasure chest. As far as I’m concerned, he’s earned it.

The real Brachiosaurus Discovery must have blown scientists’ minds. I can conceive of big reptiles walking the earth, but reptiles THIS BIG!? How is that even possible? The Brachiosaurus is the land-dwelling blue whale, one of the largest organisms ever to live. This Jurassic Park LEGO set makes him look a little smaller than his fossils would have us believe. But he’s cuter this way.

Most of the time in a Jurassic movie, it’s the people that need the rescuing. The Baby Dinosaur Rescue Center is a welcome change of pace! Look at all these cute little orphaned dinos, hand-raised by caring scientists who have adopted them as their own. Does this mean that they’ll finally harbor a love for us in their reptile hearts? Probably not, but this LEGO set lets us dream that they will (before they eat us).

I already said the Allosaurus transport was a bad idea, but now the eggheads at Jurassic World want to transport TWO vicious lizards at once? The Pyroraptor & Dilophosaurus Transport might SEEM safer because these blokes look a little smaller than their T. Rex-like cousins, but they’re also wilier. We all saw the movie! These things can open doors! I’m sure they could figure out car door locks too!

Oh my stars, just look at this precious little Baby Bumpy Ankylosaurus. He looks like a little lizard calf! Surely this (probably) plant-eating creature couldn’t hurt anyone, right? He’s the perfect companion. Until he grows up and that widdle bumpy tail starts hitting things with sledgehammer force. Thankfully this LEGO set will stay a baby forever. If only the real thing could do the same.

It’s the Carnotaurus Dinosaur Chase! But wait, who is chasing who? The Jeep people are, for obvious reasons, running away from ol’ Carno. But the helicopter guys are chasing both of them down? What kinda cross-species game of lethal tag is this? You’ll have to get this LEGO set to make sense of it all. I don’t know the rules.

The Stegosaurus Discovery marked the introduction of one of the most famous dinosaurs ever to walk the earth. Dilophosaurus? Don’t know her. Therizinosaurus? Gesundheit. But Stegosaurus? Every child above the age of six knows this dinosaur’s name. Whoever her PR agent is, they’re doing an excellent job.

If you thought the Giganotosaurus and Therizinosaurus battle was bad, just wait until you see the war that is Indominus Rex vs. Ankylosaurus. Sorry to burst your bubble, but the Indominus Rex isn’t a real dinosaur. It’s a fictional, manmade hybrid beast. Good thing too, I’m not sure even the asteroid could have killed this monster. Best hop in the included gyrosphere and roll far, far away.

