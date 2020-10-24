Things We Saw Today: Family and Friends Establish the Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation

It was only 3 months ago that we lost beloved roboticist and Mythbusters host Grant Imahara, who passed away suddenly at age 49 from a brain aneurysm. Imahara was regarded as both a brilliant scientist, and enthusiastic teacher, and an all-around terrific guy, and his absence is deeply felt.

In his memory, his family and friends have established The Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation, a non-profit that aims to inspire underserved youth to pursue science, technology, engineering, art and math. The website for the foundation describes their mission as “Guided by the core principles embodied by Grant throughout his life – curiosity, integrity and generosity, the Foundation’s mission is to inspire emerging talent and empower underserved youth in Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math education. The Foundation will carry on Grant’s legacy of giving back to communities in need through mentorships, grants, and scholarships. We envision a world where every student has equal access to STEAM education, regardless of their socio-economic status, race, color, or gender.”

Donations will go to FIRST Robotics, where Grant spent many years as a mentor to high school students, as well as college scholarships and internships. Grant’s mother and foundation co-founder Carolyn Imahara said in a statement, “There are many students, like my son Grant, who need the balance of the technical and the creative, and this is what STEAM is all about. I’m so proud of my son’s career, but I’m equally proud of the work he did mentoring students. He would be thrilled that we plan to continue this, plus much more, through The Grant Imahara STEAM Foundation.”

