Everything We Know About ‘Grace’ Season 4

Even before season 3 had premiered, ITV’s Grace had already been renewed for season 4. Now, however, after season 3’s bombshell finale, the wait for Grace season 4 is more arduous than ever. So, when can we expect the series to return? And what will happen next?

Recommended Videos

Grace, based on the gripping Roy Grace novels by acclaimed author Peter James, follows the trials and tribulations of the talented yet haunted Detective Superintendent Roy Grace (John Simm), still reeling from the disappearance of his wife, Sandy, years earlier. Grace is, without a doubt, one of ITV’s most gripping and gritty detective dramas.

Though there is no official premiere date yet, we’d expect Grace season 4 to begin airing on ITV in the U.K. very soon. The series finished filming last year, and every previous season of the show was released in the spring, either in March or April. Given that Grace season 5 has already been commissioned, there’s no reason ITV should delay the show’s release. In the U.S., Grace seasons 1-3 are currently available to watch on BritBox.

**Spoilers ahead for Grace season 3!**

What will Grace season 4 be about?

(ITV)

A lot happened in the Grace season 3 finale. Not only did Roy’s new partner, Cleo Morey (Zoë Tapper), reveal that she was pregnant with Roy’s child, but Sandy (Clare Calbraith), Roy’s formerly missing wife, might have some big news to share as well, having stolen some of Roy’s hair for what we assume to be a DNA test.

The upcoming season will have to deal with these massive plot points, but as ever, Grace will have to focus on Roy’s police cases, as well. As a first for the show, Grace season 4 will consist of four feature-length episodes, and the titles are as follows:

“ Dead Man’s Time “: A massive amount of jewels and valuables is stolen from a mansion in Brighton, leaving the lonely elderly resident close to death.

“: A massive amount of jewels and valuables is stolen from a mansion in Brighton, leaving the lonely elderly resident close to death. “ Want You Dead “: In one of their most unusual cases yet, two victims are found who both died in similarly bizarre circumstances. The post-mortem brings up more questions than answers.

“: In one of their most unusual cases yet, two victims are found who both died in similarly bizarre circumstances. The post-mortem brings up more questions than answers. “ You Are Dead”: A woman vanishes in broad daylight without a trace from an underground car park. Elsewhere, the remains of another young woman are discovered. Is there a connection?

A woman vanishes in broad daylight without a trace from an underground car park. Elsewhere, the remains of another young woman are discovered. Is there a connection? “Love You Dead“: A known Brighton burglar is found dead in his car, and though his wife claims he had turned over a new leaf, he might have been active the night he was killed.

Which cast members will return for Grace season 4?

John Simm will, of course, reprise his role as Roy Grace. Richie Campbell will also return as Grace’s investigative partner, Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson. Given the way season 3 ended, it’s no surprise that Zoë Tapper and Clare Calbraith are to return as Cleo Morey and Sandy, respectively. Also reprising their roles are Craig Parkinson as DS Norman Potting, Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl, and Sam Hoare as ACC Cassian Pewe. Joining them this time around is Robert Glenister of Sherwood fame in an as yet unnamed role.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait for Grace season 4 much longer.

(featured image: ITV)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]