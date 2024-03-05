Roy Grace Will Return to Brighton in ‘Grace’ Season 5

ITV has confirmed that Grace, one of the network’s leading detective dramas, will return for a fifth season—before Grace season 4 has even started airing. Based on the Roy Grace novels by acclaimed author Peter James, Grace follows the life of DSI Roy Grace, a man still haunted by the disappearance of his wife, Sandy, years earlier.

Starring John Simm as Detective Superintendent Roy Grace and Richie Campbell as Detective Sergeant Glenn Branson, Grace has taken the U.K. and the world by storm. Though it’s currently impossible to say what the overarching plot and emotional stakes of Grace season 5 will be without having seen the entirety of season 4, there are certain to be many more dark, twisting cases and personal dramas to explore.

Though we don’t know much about the plot, we do know which cast members have been confirmed to return, as well as the titles of all four Grace season 5 episodes. Joining Simm and Campbell in Grace season 5 are Zoë Tapper as pathologist and love interest Cleo Morey, Laura Elphinstone as DS Bella Moy, Brad Morrison as DC Nick Nicholl, and Sam Hoare as ACC Cassian Pewe.

Much like season 4, Grace season 5 will consist of four feature-length episodes. The new episode titles are as follows, and we’ve included some brief episode descriptions based on Peter James’ original Roy Grace novels:

“Dead if You Don’t” : When the son of a compulsive gambler goes missing during a father-son outing, Grace and his team get locked into a race against the clock.

: When the son of a compulsive gambler goes missing during a father-son outing, Grace and his team get locked into a race against the clock. “Dead At First Sight” : A gang of internet fraudsters run an online dating scam to catfish vulnerable people, and the consequences are deadly.

: A gang of internet fraudsters run an online dating scam to catfish vulnerable people, and the consequences are deadly. “Need You Dead” : A woman desperate to escape her marriage falls for a man who promises her everything, but he may not be what he purports himself to be. Will she find safety?

: A woman desperate to escape her marriage falls for a man who promises her everything, but he may not be what he purports himself to be. Will she find safety? “Find Them Dead”: Grace and Branson take on a case involving drugs, traffickers, and blackmail, hoping to crack down on a drug ring operating out of Brighton.

Given the show’s previous release schedule, we’d expect Grace season 5 to be released sometime in the spring of 2025, possibly in late March or early April. Filming is due to begin on location in Brighton and Hove later this year. For now, though, bring on Grace season 4! We really need to know what happens next with Cleo and Roy’s relationship and Roy’s formerly missing wife, Sandy.

In the U.K., viewers can catch up on Grace seasons 1-3 on ITVX, and in the U.S., Grace can be found in full on BritBox.

(featured image: ITV)

