The New ‘Goosebumps’ Series Could Be the Greatest R. L. Stine Adaptation Yet

Years from now, Goosebumps will chiefly be remembered as that movie where Jack Black played R. L. Stine and R. L. Stine played Jack Black, but let’s not worry about that until we have to.

Instead, let’s look ahead to the latest incoming adaptation of Stine’s best-selling children’s horror novels, the aptly-titled horror comedy series Goosebumps coming to Disney+ and Hulu, and marvel at how the cheesiness doesn’t look to be doing too much of the heavy lifting this time around; a disappointing departure for some, but nevertheless a sign that some marked creativity is at play.

But how and from who exactly is that creativity manifesting? Here’s everything you need to know about Goosebumps.

What is Goosebumps about?

According to Goosebumps‘ official synopsis, the series will follow the plight of five high schoolers who accidentally release a plethora of malevolent supernatural forces that have a bone to pick with just about anyone they come across. As they join forces to right the wrongs they committed, the teens make the harrowing discovery that their fight against these nightmares may have been a bit more fated than they realized.

Judging by the trailer, Goosebumps looks to be employing a healthy balance of horror and humor, all while roping in some franchise staples (and without Jack Black’s exhausting exposition this time around). Among them the camera from Say Cheese and Die!; an eponymous, Danny Anderson-esque spirit from The Ghost Next Door; a mask that could very well be a nod to The Haunted Mask; the fan-favorite villain Slappy the Dummy from Night of the Living Dummy, and what looks to be a reimagined version of the slime from the Monster Blood series that has the ability to take the form of the protagonists. Needless to say, it seems like Goosebumps has really come out to play this time around, and the Stine faithful will find more than a bit of joy in picking out each and every reference from the book series.

Who stars in Goosebumps?

Justin Long stars in Goosebumps as Nathan Bratt, a recently hired English teacher at a local high school who moves into a suspiciously macabre-looking house. As luck would have it, he quickly gets possessed by the ghost of the boy who used to live there, and becomes something of a thorn in the side of our teenage protagonists.

The protagonists in question include Miles McKenna as James, Zack Morris as Isaiah, Ana Yi Puig as Isabella, Isa Briones as Margot, and Will Price as Jeff. Additionally, Rachael Harris appears as a woman named Nora, who seems to have a mysterious history with the hauntings at play. Rob Huebel and Ben Cockell also feature.

When will Goosebumps release?

The first five episodes of Goosebumps will release on Disney+ and Hulu on October 13, as part of the former’s Hallowstream premieres and the latter’s Huluween lineup. Later episodes will release every Friday until the 10th and final episode lands on November 17.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

