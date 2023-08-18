Good news: Mike Flanagan is gracing us with new horror content and folks couldn’t be more excited, myself included. Flanagan has made several popular Netflix horror series, and the passion he has for the genre is perfectly displayed in The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass. His latest series, The Fall of the House of Usher is Flanagan’s last for Netflix (fear not, he’s off to Amazon to make The Dark Tower), and based on what we’ve seen so far, it looks like he’s delivered yet again.

What is The Fall of the House of Usher about?

The Fall of the House of Usher is a loose adaptation of Edgar Allan Poe’s short story of the same name. It follows Roderick Usher (Bruce Greenwood), a pharmaceutical CEO forced to confront his past as his children begin dying in horrible ways. The beauty of Mike Flanagan’s shows is that they always have an ominous feeling to them. So we’re sure to be dealing with creepy characters and unsettling events that shock and awe.

Does The Fall of the House of Usher have a release date?

The Fall of the House of Usher hits Netflix on October 12.

Is there a trailer for The Fall of the House of Usher?

she's coming for them all.



The Fall of The House of Usher, October 12 pic.twitter.com/mDPTe5hKim — Netflix Canada (@Netflix_CA) August 12, 2023

We only have a little teaser trailer, but the Gothic vibes are just right. It’s short, but the teaser gives us a peek at least two of the characters we’ll be exploring. One is played by Flanagan regular Katie Siegel with a really cool crow mask. There’s also a creepy old house, and if that’s not a Mike Flanagan staple, then I don’t know what is.

Who is in The Fall of the House of Usher?

We’re looking at a stacked and rather large cast for the series! The Fall of the House of Usher stars Mike Flanagan regulars such as Katie Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House), Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), Samantha Sloyan (Midnight Mass), Rahul Kohli (The Haunting of Bly Manor) and many more. The regulars are joined by newcomers to the Flanaverse: Willa Fitzgerald (Scream: The TV Series), Lulu Wilson (Annabelle: Creation), and Kyleigh Curran (Doctor Sleep), among others.

