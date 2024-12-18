Good news for fans of 2024’s sweetest show: ‘A Man on the Inside’ is getting a season 2

If you haven’t seen Netflix’s A Man on the Inside yet, then what are you waiting for? It came out this November and immediately warmed everyone’s hearts up for the winter—and now our hearts get to be warmed all over again.

It was almost a given that the show would get a second season after the success of the first, which saw Ted Danson nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Charles, the titular man on the inside. But since it’s a Netflix Original, you never know for sure, so fans reacted joyously to the second season announcement from Netflix’s Tudum. Everyone wants more Ted Danson in their lives! And the end of season 1 did very much set up a second outing. There’s no better time to catch up on the show than now! You have plenty of time to do so because the new season won’t be out until sometime next year. No exact date has been given, but we can probably assume mid-to-late 2025.

Ted Danson plays Charles Nieuwendyk, a retired engineering professor still reeling from his wife’s battle with Alzheimer’s and subsequent death. Looking for something to get him out of the house, he applies for the job of a private investigator’s “man on the inside” to smoke out a jewel thief at a retirement community. (He gets the job based on being the only applicant who knows how to use a smartphone.) Once he’s infiltrated the community, he makes new friends and strengthens his relationship with his daughter, Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis), but it turns out it’s not easy being a spy.

It’s a very funny show but has elements of sadness, too. Residents of the retirement community do die, and the pain of caring for someone with Alzheimer’s is a major theme of the show. Basically, A Man on the Inside does the near-impossible and presents hard questions about life and death while maintaining a sunny outlook.

Will the second season be as good? Well, bear in mind it has some serious talent behind it. There’s Danson, of course, and the show was created by the man who gave us the highly acclaimed The Good Place and Brooklyn 99, Mike Schur. Plenty of actors from both those shows, including Stephanie Beatriz and Marc Evan Jackson, pop up in this one. It’s an absolute treat for those who enjoy smart, sweet comedy and some of the best actors in the business. I’m eagerly awaiting what the next season brings us!

