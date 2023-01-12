George Santos has been an official member of Congress for less than a week, and he’s already being told to resign by the NY GOP. Womp-womp. Don’t forget, according to at least one guy in Congress, he’s the least of your worries. Which yeah, if you’re Tucker Carlson, that’s true, because now there’s a Purple M&M to screw up the elaborate M&M fetish thing you’ve got going on. I digress, though.

From CNBC.com:

Calling GOP Rep. George Santos a joke, a disgrace, abnormal and a pathological liar, local Republican officials in New York state on Wednesday said the newly elected congressman needed to immediately resign, accusing him of running a campaign of “deceit and lies.”

This is truly spectacular. What we have here, friends, is the worst people you know, fighting over a weird guy no one likes, who is going to end up tanking both in the process. Let me explain.

George Santos ran a campaign where he lied about basically everything. They were dumb lies and not cool lies, like the time I inexplicably convinced my entire 4th-grade class my grandpa was Jimmy Dean the sausage king. The point is he was caught almost immediately—and the thing about duping people is that no one likes to be made a fool, and George Santos made the biggest boo-boo as a politician. He made the voter a fool because people put their faith in that guy and he turned around and said “sike!” So what do you think is going to happen in the next election?

Well, it’s pretty obvious what the Republicans in New York think will happen. Per Politico:

Santos “is a stain on the House of Representatives. He’s a stain on the 3rd Congressional District,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said at a media briefing. He added that he told his staff that any constituent calls to Congress “will now be referred to Congressman Anthony D’Esposito.”

I mean, the guy has been in office less than a week, and his own party is telling his constituents to bypass him and go to someone else. If the man had shame, that burn would sting. He doesn’t so I’m sure he doesn’t care. It gives him more time to do whatever it is he does all day. I’m not quite sure, but I imagine it involves Netflix or skulking, if I had to wager a guess.

Obviously, Santos is ignoring calls for him to resign. He’s got a good gig! People are paying attention to him. Why would he give that up? Per Politico:

Yet, Santos told reporters at the Capitol on Wednesday morning that he has no plans to resign. He also repeated that assertion in a tweet, adding that he regrets “to hear that local officials refuse to work with my office.”

So here’s the other great part, this does nothing but hurt the Republicans in 2024, too, if not sooner because again, this guy is under investigation in not one, but two continents! What are the odds he makes it to the end of his term, and on the off chance he does, what are the odds that seat goes to a Republican again when the seat was solidly Dem for 10 years? I am by no means under the impression that anything is a slam dunk for the Democrats. I just firmly believe you can’t make people feel stupid for voting for you, and when your own party is saying “he’s not with us” at the state level, that’s a bad sign. A very bad sign.

(featured image: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]