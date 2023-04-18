George Santos Has Named a Bill After Nicki Minaj For the Dumbest Reason Ever

If you thought George Santos was using his time away from the media spotlight to do some self-reflection and perhaps learn how to be the best (probably, hopefully) one-term Congressman he could be, I have a bridge in Brooklyn to sell you. Remember, he’s under investigation on two continents! He’s lied about everything! No friends, he has been using this time to come up with what might be the absolutely stupidest bill I have ever had the pleasure of finding out about, and now you will have the delight of knowing about it, too. May I introduce you to ‘The Minaj Act’:

Ahem.



Rep. George Santos just dropped seven bills in the hopper. Among them, The Minaj Act, named for — yes, you guessed it — rapper Nikki Minaj that establishes a development period for new vaccines in order to generate public confidence. — Kadia Goba (@kadiagoba) April 17, 2023

If you’re wondering why ‘The Minaj Act’, may I remind you of possibly the best Tweet ever courtesy of Nicki Minaj and her cousin’s testicles?

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

If you recall, Ms. Minaj was quite skeptical of the vaccines, but also, Insane Clown Posse didn’t (and perhaps still doesn’t) know how magnets work so I contend perhaps we should not take scientific advice from musicians. Let’s leave it to the experts—and I do not lump George Santos in that group, to be very clear.

They want you to get vaccinated for the Met. if I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one ?♥️ — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

So, let’s loop back around to the original announcement Tweet, shall we? First, as far as culture war touch points, this is just too late in the game, Rep. Santos. I haven’t seen anyone screaming about vaccines in a very long time, and I don’t think anyone cares to reignite this particular debate based on what I see in my own sample pool (Facebook comment sections). Everyone has moved on, including Nicki Minaj. I don’t think this will get you backstage to her concert, man. There are far better ways to get Nicki Minaj’s attention and it usually involves picking a fight with her online. However, if you wanted to express your admiration for her why not just put that bill to the floor? It would be far less embarrassing for you and us all. However, it would be no less inexplicable.

Finally, what problem does this solve other than perhaps distract the Republicans from the very real, and very pressing matter of the debt ceiling? It’s a bizarre move for the “facts don’t care about your feelings” crowd to insist on a waiting period to bolster public confidence in medicine since vaccines are thoroughly vetted before they ever go to the general public, as mentioned in this article from Fader:

It should be noted that all vaccines, including the ones used to fight COVID-19, undergo rigorous testing and trials before being made available to the public.

I guess Santos got bored doing nothing in the House and finally decided to do something entirely pointless, which I suppose is maybe, arguably, still a step above nothing.

(featured image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

