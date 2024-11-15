‘Go wild on health’: CNN slams the alarm about RFK Jr.’s horrifying healthcare history

CNN isn’t messing around with Fox News. When Fox News decided to praise Robert F. Kennedy’s comments on the food our kids eat in schools, CNN reminded them that Fox News repeatedly mocked Michelle Obama for saying something years ago.

Kennedy was picked by Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. Terrifying since he is a man who knows absolutely nothing about public health. I’m beginning to think this is all the brain worm’s doing. Networks like Fox News, who hang on to Trump’s every breath, are falling over themselves with the nonsense picks that Trump is making for his cabinet. But their celebration of Kennedy’s push for a healthier America is hypocritical.

Another White House administration also wanted to make Americans healthier. And networks like Fox News made that nearly impossible. I wonder why! (It is because it was the Obama administration and was a push from former First Lady, Michelle Obama. That’s why.)

“There was another person who, many years ago, tried to raise concerns about the health of the food that we feed our children and our families,” said CNN’s Abby Phillip. The network then shared clips of Fox News bashing the Obama administration for attempting to fix the diet of Americans. The clip showed hosts like Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck complaining about the government interfering with their food.

They were so ready to bash anyone who dared touch their food so what changed? Do you guys all have brain worms too? “Does every American family need a dietitian appointed by the government to tell them that this food is going to make you fat and this food is not?” Hannity said at the time. It is a stark difference from the Fox News of today praising Robert F. Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” push.

WATCH: “There was another person who tried to raise concerns about the health of the food we feed our children…”



CNN’s @abbydphillip shows a supercut of how Hannity and other Republicans attacked Michelle Obama for what they’re now turning RFK Jr. into a hero for. pic.twitter.com/Bo5QOI7VKr — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) November 15, 2024

Let’s make an alarm for every time Fox News is hypocritical

Kennedy’s appointment is terrifying. He’s already said he was going to advise against the use of fluoride in water so…can’t wait for all your teeth to start falling out. But Kennedy also has a lot of ideas about processed foods and what is being served at school lunches. Much like what Michelle Obama wanted to do back in 2010.

Essentially, Kennedy’s BIG plan to make Americans healthier was already proposed by Democrats 14 years ago. So…there is no real original thought happening. It just show the hypocrisy of a network like Fox News. They refuse to call out their own and spew nonsense to American households. It would be a cold day in Hell the minute one of these anchors recognized that Kennedy’s plan is just a badly repackaged (and half-baked) version of what the Obama administration was trying to work on.

I don’t like that Kennedy could be in charge of health. The man…has horrifying and incorrect views on vaccines and he’s going to tell me what to do with my health? Someone save us. But at least we have CNN ready and willing to call out Fox News for their reaction to things.

