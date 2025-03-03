‘Go ski in Russia’: Vermont residents drive JD Vance out of town after he arrives for undeserved vacation

When Vice President JD Vance arrived in Vermont for a vacation after accomplishing nothing besides embarrassing America, Vermont residents understood the assignment and quickly drove him out of town.

Vance and Donald Trump are only about five weeks into their White House tenure. Yet, both have felt the need to take vacations immediately after entering office. Over the weekend, Trump went to Mar-a-Lago with Elon Musk, where the pair was spotted partying and dancing on top of tables. Meanwhile, Vance headed to a ski resort in Vermont with his family in what was supposed to be a four-day excursion. These trips took place immediately after Vance and Trump embarrassed all of America in a shameful Oval Office outburst during a meeting with Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump and Vance berated Zelenskyy, mocking him for not wearing a suit and screaming at him that he needed to thank America for its aid, which he has done numerous times. After the horrific display of disrespect, Zelenskyy left the White House and immediately got back to work, meeting with European leaders before heading back to Ukraine to fight the war. In contrast, Trump and Vance went their separate ways on vacation.

Fortunately, Vermont residents ensured that Vance got no enjoyment on his undeserved ski trip.

Vermont residents understood the assignment

On March 1st, Vance, Second Lady Usha Vance, and their children headed to Sugarbush ski resort in Vermont for a four-day vacation. It’s quite surprising that he chose Vermont, a notable blue state and the home state of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders. Democratic residents quickly organized a massive protest to greet the Vance family. Vance arrived in town to protestors lining the streets with signs with messages like, “VANCE IS A TRAITOR. GO SKI IN RUSSIA,” “STAND WITH UKRAINE,” and “Our cows s**t better ideas than Vance.” Protestors flipped off his motorcade as he drove past them.

The protest continued all the way to the slopes. As Vance passed on man on the slopes, he was asked, “JD Vance, how does it feel being Putin’s puppet?” He also wasn’t likely to find refuge at other resorts, as Mad River Glen posted a sign that read, “Sorry, VP. Sold out.”

The backlash was so intense that it successfully drove Vance and his family out of town. The New York Post reported that the family had fled the resort to an “undisclosed location.” While it’s sad that his wife and children also have to pay the price for his actions, Vance got exactly what he deserved. Americans will not easily forget the smug look on his face when he berated and screamed at a world leader in the Oval Office in a horrific display of disrespect and childishness. The residents of Vermont sent him a strong message that he would be shown the same level of disrespect he shows others. He needs to learn that the title of Vice President alone won’t get him respect – he actually has to earn it. He has to prove he is a leader.

Zelenskyy is respected as a leader because he spent his weekend trying to form diplomatic relations with other world leaders while leading his country through war. It’s a stark contrast to Vance, heading out on a four-day vacation after just five weeks in office with nothing to show for it other than this Oval Office tantrum.

