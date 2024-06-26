The year of the boys continues! When picking my most anticipated films of 2024, I was fascinated by how many movies were just vibes with the biggest male celebrities out there. The next movie to bring us the boys is Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II and I am ready!

Fans have been waiting for new information about this movie. It stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Denzel Washington, and Paul Mescal. So suffice it to say, we’re excited for this one. Continuing the story of Scott’s first Gladiator movie, the sequel will include Mescal as a now-adult Lucius Verus (the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus from the first film).

Some of the cast from the original film, including Connie Nielsen and Derek Jacobi, are returning, and we know a little about Pascal, Washington, and Quinn’s characters. Pascal is playing a former military commander who has to fight in the arena, Washington is a former slave who is now a wealthy merchant, and Quinn is the emperor. But what we’ve now learned about the trailer’s release is exciting for those (like me) who are excited for the summer of the boys.

Kicking off with the release of Challengers and then continuing with movies like The Bikeriders and so on, the summer of the boys is something I have dubbed because I am just excited for all these movies where boys are sad and being guys about it. What a time to be a fan of boys.

But if you were looking forward to the next blockbuster of the summer (and also a movie of boys), then you will love the knowledge that the trailer for Gladiator II is tied to the big summer release! According to Collider, the trailer (which will be released online as well) is going to be played before Deadpool & Wolverine. So a first look at the film is finally coming!

Many are … more excited about this trailer

I could not be one of the people who are excited for only this trailer and not for Deadpool & Wolverine, but many online have shared their plans to now see the newest Marvel movie in order to see Scott’s trailer.

What I love about this news is the online support from not only film bros but a lot of women and non-binary fans just getting really hyped about Gladiator II.

So fans, don’t you worry. We will have our first look at Gladiator II and we WILL be hyped to see it before Wade Wilson and Logan go out of their way to terrorize the multiverse. If only this trailer would also play with Twisters and bring the summer of boys to Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos. What a time to be alive!

