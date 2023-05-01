Pedro Pascal Joins the Hottest Cast in Town, ‘Gladiator 2’

You’re either a Ridley Scott fan or you’re not. For me, he’s a gal’s pal and he always is looking out for me and my best interests with his movies. Now, he’s gone and cast another one of my favorite actors in Gladiator 2 and I love him for it. News broke in an exclusive from Deadline that Pedro Pascal would be joining the already epic cast of Scott’s follow-up film and I started having war-time flashbacks to the last time Pascal was in a gladiator ring. RIP Oberyn Martell.

And look, if you know me, you know that when I love an actor, I try to watch their entire filmography. It helps when part of that filmography connects with a director I admire, like Ridley Scott. After all, the man did give me Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, so I owe him a debt. Still, Pascal’s potential inclusion in the followup to Gladiator Is amazing because he’s joining one of the most epic of stories told in cinema, and we get to see a new movie from Scott with an incredible cast!

It’s all just very exciting, but let’s talk about what we know about the second Gladiator movie so far.

Gladiator 2 just has a beautiful cast all around

Pascal is enough to get me (and many other fans) into a theater, but he’s also joining an all-star cast, including some people he’s worked with in the past. The star of the film is set to be Paul Mescal (who is playing Lucius and is a carry over character from the first Gladiator movie). Also announced for the cast are Barry Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, and Denzel Washington, along with Connie Nielsen and Djimon Hounsou. Ridley Scott is returning to direct.

Pascal and Washington have worked together on The Equalizer 2 (which is also getting a sequel starring Washington and Dakota Fanning). This cast, though, is a hodgepodge of people the internet is obsessed with (myself included), and it’s going to be exciting to see everyone getting hyped up for it.

Before anyone asks, I don’t think Russell Crowe or Joaquin Phoenix will be in this movie, seeing as their characters are both dead, but what do I know?

What is the Gladiator 2 release date? When will all this hit our eyeballs?

As of this moment, the movie is set for a Thanksgiving release in 2024. November 22nd, 2024, is not exactly right around the corner, and we’ve been waiting 23 years already for this movie. So, waiting another year and a half feels like a long time, but with a cast like this and a legacy like Scott’s and his first Gladiator movie, we’re destined for greatness.

What’s the Gladiator 2 plot? Is it the same tale we know and love?

Right now, we just don’t know. All we know is that Mascal is starring as Lucius and that it’s a followup from the first film. Lucius was the nephew of Joaquin Phoenix’s Commodus, and Connie Nielsen is returning to the role of Lucilla, Commodus’ sister and Lucius’ mother. So, we can probably assume that the story will still be about Commodus’ family and will connect to Maximus (who was played by Russell Crowe) because of Lucius’ own admiration for him back during the original film.

—

Until we know more, I’m just going to be waiting on the edge of my seat for any crumb of this movie that I can get.

