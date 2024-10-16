‘Gladiator 2’ popcorn bucket: Where to buy and more

Director Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II is nearly upon us, which means that there’s about to be another tie-in popcorn bucket to add to our collections.

It’s time to pick up your sword, shield, and…popcorn bucket? Because we’re about to return to the arena for the highly-awaited sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 historical epic, Gladiator. From the sound of it, this baby’s got it all: sweeping action sequences, drama, and most importantly, Pedro Pascal, among others. The film stars Paul Mescal as Lucius, the nephew of Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix)—a.k.a. the big bad of the original film—alongside a bevy of A-listers from the likes of Denzel Washington and Joseph Quinn.

With the Paramount-backed blockbuster expected to bring in big numbers at the box office, it’s no wonder that movie theaters like Regal Cinemas are gearing up with themed Gladiator II merch, including oh-so-coveted collectible popcorn buckets. And honestly? These might be some of the most impressive snack containers yet.

Regal unveils battle-ready Gladiator II popcorn buckets

As its release date draws nearer, Regal Cinemas has officially revealed its Gladiator II popcorn bucket and drinking cup, which (naturally) feature mini Gladiator helmet replicas and Roman iconography. From the look of it, the top part of the helmet operates as a lid for the popcorn bucket, so you’ll have to lift that in order to shove fistfuls of glorious kernels into your mouth—it’s not nearly as explicit as the Dune: Part Two vessel, but it’s still kind of hilarious on paper.

The ‘GLADIATOR 2’ popcorn bucket has been revealed. pic.twitter.com/5yziaJLmY6 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) October 8, 2024

The new Gladiator II merch will be available for purchase starting around November 22, when the action flick arrives in theaters. Regarding price, you should mentally prepare yourself to spend a pretty penny on the popcorn bucket and drinking cup, as specialty containers can run you upwards of $40 each, according to Regal’s official website. Yes, movie theater collectibles are almost as lucrative as movies themselves these days.

We have yet to see what AMC Theatres has cooked up for its Gladiator II merch, but there’s no denying that Regal’s armored popcorn bucket kind of rules. May the best movie theater chain win. Barritus!

