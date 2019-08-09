Things We Saw Today: The Infinity Saga Box Set MIGHT Have Extras?

If you’re like me, then you probably own your favorite movies in the MCU and rent the others as needed. But sometimes, that’s not enough. So, the announcement of the Infinity Saga coming as a box set is great and fun and then Kevin Feige said there “could” be bonus footage, and now I have lots of questions.

What do you mean that there could be more footage? Wouldn’t you know?! Or is this a ploy for us to get excited and buy it anyway because if it is, I have to say that I’m angry that it is working. (They did a similar thing with hyping a “re-release” of Endgame for theaters that then just had a paltry couple of scenes added). According to CBR:

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed that there is still plenty of footage from across Marvel’s 23 films that has never been shared. Better yet, this footage may find itself on the hypothetical 23-movie Infinity Saga box set. “If we do a big, giant Infinity Saga box set, we might include — I’m assuming if you’re going to spend the money to buy a box set with everything in it, you’re a fan. And it’ll take more than a couple of really, really bad scenes to turn you,” Feige joked.

Anyway, the Infinity Saga box set hasn’t even been officially announced yet, Kevin Feige is just talking about it and getting my hopes up for no reason so hopefully it’ll be a thing, we could get bonus footage, and I’ll give an entire paycheck to the Marvel Cinematic Universe like I haven’t done that already.

(via CBR, image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some things we saw today:

Anything we missed out there, Mary Suevians? Let us know in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—