‘Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore’: Elon Musk disrespects Canada’s former Prime Minister for opposing Trump’s 51st state proposal

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote what could be seen as a fiery response to President-elect Donald Trump’s jokes about the “51st state” of the United States. Elon Musk joined the fray and petulantly mocked Trudeau on X.

Donald Trump made multiple jokes about Canada becoming the 51st state of the United States. He has also repeatedly insulted Trudeau by calling him Canada’s “governor.” Trudeau has finally put his foot down on X. “There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.” In his tweet, Trudeau also noted that the U.S. and Canada mutually benefit from each other as trading partners and security allies.

There isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell that Canada would become part of the United States.



Workers and communities in both our countries benefit from being each other’s biggest trading and security partner. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 7, 2025

Musk replied Trudeau in a rather yassified way.

Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so doesn’t matter what you say — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 8, 2025

He wrote, “Girl, you’re not the governor of Canada anymore, so [it] doesn’t matter what you say.” Not to digress, but that’s probably the last sentence anyone would expect coming from a tech bro’s mouth or keyboard. Musk isn’t telling the truth in his post either—Trudeau has officially announced that he will resign, but he’s still Canada’s prime minister. He has surrendered amidst growing criticism from his own party. There has also been discontent from Canadians regarding inflation and the rising costs of living. Although Trudeau’s era is coming to a close after nine years, he will leave behind a relatively mixed legacy. Trudeau will be staying in his position until the Liberal Party chooses a different leader

X users were largely irked by Musk’s response. One user wrote, “Girl??? Why is he acting like a teenager???” Simply put, the tech billionaire was trying too hard to be relatable. Another snarked, “And Elon isn’t the governor of anywhere, so his opinion doesn’t matter either.” While it shouldn’t matter, Musk has been present in important conversations with Trump and other world leaders.

