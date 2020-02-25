Things We Saw Today: “Gif” Peanut Butter Is Now a Thing

In the latest weird food jift from the jods, Jif peanut butter has decided that they will be the ones to decide once and for all how “GIF” is pronounced. Thankfully they got it right.

You can now buy limited-edition jars of delicious Jif peanut butter labeled “Gif” peanut butter. And of course this push is in partnership with Giphy.

“We’re teaming up with GIPHY to put a lid on this decade-long debate and prove there is only one Jif… it’s creamy, delicious peanut butter, not a looping picture you can send to make friends and family laugh,” said Rebecca Scheidler, Vice President, Marketing of Jif. “So spread the word like Jif on bread—Jif is peanut butter, GIFs are animations!”

Giphy for their part agrees and has provided the internet with some interesting (and terrifying) gifs to celebrate the promotion.

We here are the Mary Sue (well most of us) are happy that Jif has finally come out on the side of right and the extremely correct assertion that “GIF” is correctly pronounced with a hard g. Because Graphic is part of the abbreviation and no one says “Christmas JIFT.” No, we don’t particularly care if the inventor of the GIF declared that it was to be pronounced “jif.” Some monsters transcend their creators.

So if you’re not allergic to peanuts and not to correct pronunciations, grab some!

