Things We Saw Today: McDonald’s Candles Are Now a Thing! WHY!?

Did you think the weird fast food promotions would end with KFC Shoes (complete with scented drumsticks) or their chicken-scented sunscreen? Oh no, the “promotional products that smell like fast food” trend is apparently not going anywhere and now consumers will soon be able to buy a set of candles that smell like … the ingredients of a quarter pounder???

I may have just thrown up a bit.

These candles are part of a larger promotion under the auspices of “Golden Arches Unlimited” which is a platform where you can buy anything from McDonald’s “nickname t-shirts” to a golden locket with a picture of a quarter pounder in it. No, I am not making this up, the link is right there.

The new candle set is part of the specific “Quarter pounder fan club” – which is new as described thusly by McDonald’s:

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but those that love the Quarter Pounder®* can still rejoice! For nearly 50 years the Quarter Pounder burger has been a craveable and delicious fan favorite. We know love is always in the air for our die-hard burger enthusiasts, so we launched the Quarter Pounder Fan Club to give everyone a tangible way to publicly display their affection for the hot and deliciously juicy 100% fresh beef** Quarter Pounder.

I have so many questions about … all of this.

Why are there so many asterisks by “fresh beef”? Why is there not a fan club for the Big Mac – the far more iconic and unique burger?! Who the hell wants and ONION scented candle? And – this one from out Chelsea Steiner – WHY IS THERE NOT A FRY SCENTED CANDLE? THAT’S THE BEST SMELL IN MCDONALD’S?

I know these dumb promotions are supposed to get us talking about McDonald’s but McMillion$ was already on that beat, and it was working. I found myself really craving some delicious garbage yesterday but the idea of a cheese scented candle is actively revolting. So uh … I’m not sure how effective this is. But it’s certainly a thing!

(via Darren Rovell/Twitter)

Here are some other (less disgusting) things we saw today.

Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, and Bette Middler reunited for a new comedy!? YES PLEASE!!! (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Awesome thoughts on the ethics of holograms. (via StarTrek.Com)

Katie Hill points towards the biphobia that led to her resignation. (via Mediaite)

Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere looks like well … Fire!

It only takes one spark to start a fire. 🔥 LIKE this tweet to opt in to weekly reminders of new episodes from @LittleFiresHulu, premiering March 18, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/5CsQTBclr3 — Little Fires Everywhere (@LittleFiresHulu) February 20, 2020

Jeremy Irons addressed past controversial comments ahead of the Berlin Film Festival. (via Variety)

Media matters:

Because of “Watchmen.” Decades of historians have been trying to let the world know about this massacre, and it took an alternate history comic book drama to break the wall of racism. IDK whether to laugh or cry, but let no one say fiction has no power in the real world. https://t.co/l7ixJN5JlQ — N. K. Jemisin (@nkjemisin) February 20, 2020

Don’t let merchandise make you forget Bloomberg’s record on Trans issues. (via PinkNews)

And lastly, happy national love your pet day! Which should be every day!

What did you see today?

