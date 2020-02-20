comScore

Things We Saw Today: McDonald’s Candles Are Now a Thing! WHY!?

Oh god

By Jessica MasonFeb 20th, 2020, 5:55 pm
A set of sox candles sceneted like the indgrdients of a quarter pounder from mcdonalds

McDonald’s

Would you like … Candles with that?

Did you think the weird fast food promotions would end with KFC Shoes (complete with scented drumsticks) or their chicken-scented sunscreen? Oh no, the “promotional products that smell like fast food” trend is apparently not going anywhere and now consumers will soon be able to buy a set of candles that smell like … the ingredients of a quarter pounder???

I may have just thrown up a bit.

These candles are part of a larger promotion under the auspices of “Golden Arches Unlimited” which is a platform where you can buy anything from McDonald’s “nickname t-shirts” to a golden locket with a picture of a quarter pounder in it. No, I am not making this up, the link is right there.

The new candle set is part of the specific “Quarter pounder fan club” – which is new as described thusly by McDonald’s:

Valentine’s Day may have come and gone, but those that love the Quarter Pounder®* can still rejoice!  For nearly 50 years the Quarter Pounder burger has been a craveable and delicious fan favorite. We know love is always in the air for our die-hard burger enthusiasts, so we launched the Quarter Pounder Fan Club to give everyone a tangible way to publicly display their affection for the hot and deliciously juicy 100% fresh beef** Quarter Pounder.

I have so many questions about … all of this.

Why are there so many asterisks by “fresh beef”? Why is there not a fan club for the Big Mac – the far more iconic and unique burger?! Who the hell wants and ONION scented candle? And – this one from out Chelsea Steiner – WHY IS THERE NOT A FRY SCENTED CANDLE? THAT’S THE BEST SMELL IN MCDONALD’S?

I know these dumb promotions are supposed to get us talking about McDonald’s but McMillion$ was already on that beat, and it was working. I found myself really craving some delicious garbage yesterday but the idea of a cheese scented candle is actively revolting. So uh … I’m not sure how effective this is. But it’s certainly a thing!

(via Darren Rovell/Twitter)

Here are some other (less disgusting) things we saw today.

  • Diane Keaton, Goldie Hawn, and Bette Middler reunited for a new comedy!? YES PLEASE!!! (via The Hollywood Reporter)
  • Awesome thoughts on the ethics of holograms. (via StarTrek.Com)
  • Katie Hill points towards the biphobia that led to her resignation. (via Mediaite)
  • Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere looks like well … Fire!

  • Jeremy Irons addressed past controversial comments ahead of the Berlin Film Festival. (via Variety)
  • Media matters:

  • Don’t let merchandise make you forget Bloomberg’s record on Trans issues. (via PinkNews)
  • And lastly, happy national love your pet day! Which should be every day!

What did you see today?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.