'Get Out 2': Will There Be a 'Get Out' Sequel? | The Mary Sue

When Get Out was released in 2017, it didn’t take Jordan Peele long to capture the hearts of horror nerds everywhere. Get Out marked the directorial debut for Peele, and in very little time, the movie became a hit, and Peele’s genius/love for horror was recognized. Classic horror movies heavily inspired the film, too, like Rosemary’s Baby (1968), The Stepford Wives (1975), The Silence of the Lambs (1991), and more.

Peele perfectly captured the racism and microaggressions that Black folks experience. I personally found myself so uncomfortable because Chris (Daniel Kaluuya) was experiencing things that I have, including how white liberals aren’t always the allies they want to be. They can be just as bad as the alt-right in a lot of ways. In the case of the Armitages, including Rose (Allison Williams), who uses her Black partners like toys, they see Black people as a means to an end—simply bodies to take. The sheer violation, in a number of ways, is front and center.

Considering the success and impact the movie has had on the horror genre. Will there be a Get Out 2? Or will it simply be a one-off story that ended with Chris actually surviving? Originally, there was a darker ending planned for Chris after he escaped the Armitages, killing them in the process. In the first ending, which was filmed and even shown to test audiences, Chris was arrested and sent to jail for killing the Armitages. While there certainly could’ve been more story either way, the theatrical ending left Chris in a better position, with the police car turning out to be driven by Chris’s friend Rod, coming to the rescue.

Apparently, Jordan Peele hasn’t ruled out the idea that the story could continue beyond that point. During an interview with AP news, Peele said the following in regards to whether fans ask about a sequel:

“I do get asked that a lot. Never say never. There’s certainly a lot to talk about left. We’ll see.”

It’s safe to say there’s a possibility, but it’s likely slim given how much time has elapsed since Get Out’s release. Not every great horror movie needs a sequel, after all. Would it be exciting though? It sure would.

