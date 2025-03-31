‘Get me to God’s Country’: Morgan Wallen continues to disrespect ‘Saturday Night Live’

Morgan Wallen’s history with Saturday Night Live is complicated (and all because of Wallen’s actions). Now, he made it worse.

Back in 2020, Wallen was meant to make his debut two months earlier than he actually did. He was supposed to perform and then was photographed out at a party right before he was scheduled to perform and with COVID still very much an issue, the show decided to disinvite the singer. (The show had finished their previous season virtually and had very strict COVID protocols.)

Wallen did get to make his Saturday Night Live debut that December but his original disrespect for the show, NBC’s effort to keep its cast safe, and more was apparent. Many used Wallen’s age as an excuse. But he is currently in his 30s. Which makes his latest disrespect of the show and the cast even worse. Wallen was the musical guest with Oscar-winning actress Mikey Madison.

At the end of the show when everyone saying their goodnights, an important part of the show, Wallen seemed to not give anyone the time of day. He says something quickly to Madison and then walks off the stage, on camera.

Later that night, Wallen posted from what is seemingly a private jet, writing “Get me to God’s country” on his Instagram Story.

Morgan Wallen on Instagram Stories after his #SNL performances

Unfortunately, “Get me to God’s country” is objectively hilarious and many online have taken it and turned it into a meme all its own. Just getting us all to our own personal God’s country (like new episodes of The Pitt).

Get me to God's country

Or our forever version of Heaven: Blockbuster.

Get me to god's country

My own “God’s country” is, of course, the Cookout. If you don’t know, you’re missing out on the best 6 dollar tray situation and milkshakes of your life.

get me to god's country

But in all seriousness, it’s disrespectful

Take the cast, Lorne Michaels, and NBC out of it. Yes, complete disrespecting them and walking off like this is rude but he’s not just insulting them. It is insulting to Mikey Madison, who was standing on stage for the end of her debut on the show. It’s disrespectful to the fans and he literally had to wait two seconds before he could leave.

The hugs at the end of Saturday Night Live are often a celebration. In the past, some of the cast has seemingly used them to protest a host. Sometimes a host themselves uses it as a way to share a message with their clothing. But for the most part, it is a way of all hugging and sharing a moment of joy for something they all just completed together.

The cast hugs each other and then the host and musical guest tend to join in. So Wallen walking off after only talking to Madison and not even really interacting with her just makes it seem like he felt too “good” for this show. I don’t think that Saturday Night Live was desperate for Morgan Wallen to perform. So far, there has been no statement as to why he was so desperate to leave New York City but he did and now there is a video of him being disrespectful that will live on forever.

