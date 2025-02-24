‘Get Feige off the mound’: ‘Deadpool’ creator calls for Marvel boss to be fired amid ongoing drama

Despite shining under the light of being the highest-grossing producer of all time, Kevin Feige isn’t really everyone’s favorite producer these days. Why? Deadpool creator Robert Liefeld has spoken for the masses.

Recommended Videos

It’s no secret that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been on a rocky path since the start of Phase 4—and Phase 5 hasn’t done much to turn things around either. Sure, we’ve had gems like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Secret Invasion, and the most recent hit, Deadpool & Wolverine, but those have become exceptions, not the rule. Gone are the days when every Marvel release seemed destined to smash the billion-dollar mark.

This decline in the quality, and in turn, the popularity of Marvel productions, is part of why Deadpool creator Robert Liefeld thinks it’s time for Kevin Feige to step back from his producing duties. Fueled by frustration—or perhaps disappointment—Liefeld took to X to call out Feige, reposting a headline announcing that Captain America: Brave New World suffered a staggering 82.4% drop in collections after just two weeks in theaters.

“Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent,” he wrote. And his frustration seems valid. Brave New World has only grossed $280 million worldwide so far, against the $425 million estimated break-even numbers for the movie. (via Deadline)

Get Feige off the mound. He’s spent. https://t.co/5EimiviiBt — robliefeld (@robertliefeld) February 22, 2025

Liefeld also went on to praise Captain America: The Winter Soldier as “the best Marvel film ever made” in another post the same day. The 2014 film remains one of the best-received films of the MCU, both by critics and audiences. More than a decade later, The Winter Soldier still outshines its successors. It opened to an impressive $95 million domestically, surpassing Brave New World‘s $88.5 million debut.

Ultimately, The Winter Soldier raked in a stellar $714 million worldwide, while Brave New World‘s global earnings currently linger at just $289.4 million—a far cry from its predecessor’s glory. (via Box Office Mojo) But, despite having concrete reasons to thrash Feige online, Liefeld’s feud with the producer isn’t really new.

Robert Liefeld has recently cut ties with Marvel

Earlier in February, the comic book creator spoke at length about the disrespect he faced from higher-ups at Disney and from Kevin Feige during the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine. The fallout wasn’t minor—Liefeld’s disagreements with Feige and the studio ran so deep that he ultimately declared he would no longer collaborate with Marvel, marking the end of a partnership that spanned over three decades.

On his podcast Robservations, Liefeld loudly claimed “Kevin Feige does not treat comic book creators well.” His feelings stem from multiple incidents during the film’s post-production and premiere that he felt “was meant to embarrass, diminish, defeat” him. For instance, he revealed to THR how he and his family were left out of the premiere’s afterparty guest list, and how his photos with the Deadpool & Wolverine creatives team were deleted and never used.

Liefeld contrasted this with his experience during the making of the first two Deadpool films, which were produced by 20th Century Fox before Marvel regained control. “They had me along for the ride, and I caused zero drama. I was happy to be there,” he said. He also took the opportunity to throw shade by comparing Feige to his rival James Gunn. Liefeld praised Gunn for his respect toward comic creators, pointing out how Gunn regularly celebrates their contributions, even flying them to the set of Superman.

With his ties to Marvel now severed, Liefeld—never one to hold back—seems more outspoken than ever about his issues with Feige. This time, however, his criticism comes armed with pointed facts, putting added pressure on Feige to step up his game in Phase 6.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy