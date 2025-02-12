‘Captain America: Brave New World’ review: An action-packed thriller worthy of Cap’s shield

The time has finally come for Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to take on the shield and his first solo outing in Captain America: Brave New World was worth the wait.

The fourth installment in the Captain America franchise brings us a world where Sam Wilson is now Captain America and he is actively working with President Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross (Harrison Ford) to try and bring everyone together. Pulling storylines from Captain America: Civil War, Eternals, The Incredible Hulk, and more, Brave New World feels like a worthy addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Taking place after the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the film shows us a world where Sam is already working with the government and allowing Captain America to be a symbol for hope and unity. Ross, who is working towards building a treaty with other nations over the “Celestial Islands” is trying to get this all done prior to his first 100 days in office, known as the time that defines a presidency.

Despite time having passed between the show and the film, there are still the characters we met and loved in the series being present in Sam’s life. Joaquin Torres (Danny Ramirez) is the new Falcon and we still see a lot of Isaiah Bradley’s (Carl Lumbly) relationship to Sam. And these relationships are where the movie really shines.

Brave New World has moments where it is a thrilling and captivating political drama but it does get “wordy.” It almost feels like test screenings said “Wait explain this to me like I’m 5” and then did. But it still was a fun and exciting time. Especially for the relationships that Sam built.

A perfect new friendship for Sam Wilson

Danny Ramirez’s Joaquin Torres is a truly integral part of Sam’s first outing as Cap. But he’s more than just a fun sidekick. The way they introduced Joaquin makes it feel like an actual friendship for Sam in the same way that Sam was for Steve Rogers. The transition for Sam from always sidekick to leading man is seamless and Joaquin’s role in the film helps to make that so.

But Joaquin also provides Sam a teaching moment. Joaquin is stepping into Sam’s old suit and their back and forth is a lot of Sam trying to tell Joaquin all about what being the Falcon means. But it doesn’t feel like a replacement for the Steve/Sam dynamic. Joaquin and Sam’s friendship is completely their own.

Honestly the best part of this movie is their back and forth and the genuine bond they have together. Getting to see that grow and change to help them be the support the other needs is why Brave New World works as well as it does.

Red Hulk rules

There was a lot of “concern” over Harrison Ford’s involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. My favorite notorious grump could have phoned it in, especially when having to say things like “Celestial Island” and “adamantium.” But Ford’s performance as Ross is lively, emotional, and fun. Well, he just seems like he is having a lot of fun doing it.

His performance works for the role he is given. This movie is about Sam and Ross trying to work through their differences while getting over the past. But we also get to see Ford’s take on the character. There is emotion that he brings to Ross that we’ve never seen before. Whether that is Ford’s performance or just the character having more to do, I don’t know. But I did understand Ross’ motivations more in Brave New World despite me not agreeing with him.

Sam Wilson is Captain America and it rules

Passing on the mantle isn’t easy. We saw Sam deal with it through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier but seeing him fully embrace his status as Captain America is what made this movie really work. Sam has always been a loyal friend and strong Avenger but this is his time to step up as a leader and he does it beautifully.

The world needed a Captain America and Brave New World proves that Sam Wilson was a great choice to take on the shield.

There were wholly unnecessary things in this film. Like Shira Haas’ entire character. She’s an “ex widow” but she doesn’t really serve a purpose in the movie and while she is not the controversial character Sabra, she is still just an unnecessary addition to the story when there are other ex widows that could have taken that spot without the controversy surrounding them.

But for the most part, Captain America: Brave New World feels like the MCU as we know and love her. Captain America: Brave New World is a great Cap movie but more than that, it is a perfect Sam Wilson movie and I love it.

