Get a Deeper Look at What Star Wars Has in Store for Us in The Bad Batch in a New Trailer

The trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch dropped and we’re finally getting a deeper look into the Bad Batch and what it means for the world of Star Wars. The group of Clones are some of the fiercest fighters in the galaxy and yet we don’t know that much about them! Clone Force 99 is filled with quite the crew of characters. And this trailer gave us a look at Hunter, Echo, Tech, Wrecker, and Crosshair.

“We do what we do.”

According to the press release from Disney, the show is going to take us on a post-Clone Wars journey with the Bad Batch, who we met in the animated series The Clone Wars:

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

What excites me the most is that Dee Bradley Baker, who voiced characters like Captain Rex in The Clone Wars and Frog Lady and Frog Man in The Mandalorian, is back to voice the entire Bad Batch. While Star Wars does have Temuera Morrison at the ready (with his inclusion in season 2 of The Mandalorian and in his upcoming show The Book of Boba Fett), Dee Bradley Baker has been voicing the Clones for quite some time, and it’s nice to have him still taking on the roles in The Bad Batch.

And we can’t forget that my queen Ming-Na Wen is heading to the series as Fennec Shand! The character, who made her debut in the first season of The Mandalorian, has a long history as an assassin that we have barely scratched the surface of in The Mandalorian. Boba Fett brought her back to life and took care of her, and now she’s indebted to him, but there is still so much of her story before Toro Calican (Jack Cannavale) shoots her in the sands of Tatooine.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is another look into the animated world of the galaxy we know and love, and with how Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have been weaving that world with the live-action series on Disney+, it’s going to be interesting to see how The Bad Batch fits in with shows like The Mandalorian or Star Wars: Ahsoka. Maybe we’ll even get a heavier connection to Rebels in Obi-Wan Kenobi, but no matter what, I love that the world of Star Wars is filling out, and I can’t wait to see what The Bad Batch has in store for us!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch premieres with a special 70-minute episode on May 4th, with new episodes airing every Friday.

(image: Lucasfilm)

