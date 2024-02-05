No one does social media quite like Georgia Tennant—I often wish she would run a training boot camp for other celebrities. The actress and producer has been in the limelight since her teenage years, and as the daughter of Doctor Who’s Fifth Doctor (Peter Davison) and the wife of the Tenth Doctor (David Tennant), she is extremely well-acquainted with fandom. She knows how to have fun with fans and how to provide them with the best possible slices of her world. Such was the case with the Instagram post she made in honor of Michael Sheen’s birthday.

Sheen co-starred with Georgia and David Tennant on the BBC’s pandemic lockdown comedy Staged and continues to play the angel Aziraphale on Amazon Studios’ Good Omens alongside David’s demon Crowley. While David Tennant and Michael Sheen have been enthusiastic about working together in interviews, behind-the-scenes glimpses on social media for years have shown that this intertwined dynamic also extended to their personal lives. Sheen turned 55 on February 5th, 2024, and Georgia Tennant’s birthday wishes for him cheekily referenced the closeness between the Tennant/Sheen families.

“Happy Birthday to the boyfriend of both my wife and my husband,” she wrote on Instagram, capped by a purple heart emoji. The pictures attached included Georgia holding a Michael Sheen-shaped cake topper as she wears a party hat decorated with images of the Welsh actor and the number ’55’ at his birthday celebration. The next picture in the carousel shows Georgia, David, Michael, and Michael’s girlfriend, actress Anna Lundberg, with whom he has two young children. Anna was also a star of Staged, where she and Georgia had their own storylines and frequent commiserations over their partners’ antics.

Georgia’s post has more than 90k likes and counting on Instagram, as followers enjoy her big-hearted sentiment. She is calling Anna Lundberg her wife and David Tennant and Michael Sheen boyfriends, which is something we can all appreciate. To further drive home just how enmeshed their families have become, another picture on Georgia’s Sheen birthday post shows two of their children dressed in matching Christmas outfits (from the time at Christmas 2023 that the Sheen/Lundbergs and the Tennants all wore the same festive sweater). While it’s likely in good fun, Georgia knows that fans of her, Anna, Michael, and David love the winking “polycule”-esque vibe around the foursome, and she is an exemplar in keeping us well fed.

Fans reacted in kind to Georgia’s post on Instagram. “‘Hi, I’m Georgia. This is my husband, David. This is David’s boyfriend, Michael. This is Michael’s wife, Anna. I’m Anna’s girlfriend. We sometimes share custody over each other’s spouses and children,'” one wrote in response, riffing on a famous scene/meme from Parks & Rec. “I love Georgia sm [so much] for making this real,” another replied. Another summed up the general take on Georgia’s Tennants/Sheen/Lundberg content: “Look either you’re just extremely committed to the bit and get to laugh seeing people take it so seriously, OR it’s not a joke at this point and you get to laugh seeing people go ‘omg friendship goals’ while you’re all hiding in plain sight, either way you’re winning.” I believe we are all winners here.

Georgia Tennant also uses her considerable reach for good, especially as a fierce advocate for children and LGBTQIA+ rights. While social media increasingly feels like a cesspool these days, Georgia is a fantastic person to follow on Instagram. And since her husband doesn’t have a social media presence himself, her account is also the place where you can find David Tennant dropping by casually. Like in the video below where Georgia stands in for, erm, Michael Sheen.

