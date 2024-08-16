‘Genshin Impact’ is allowing you to pick a five-star to bring home

Genshin Impact players, we are finally getting what we deserve.

On August 16, 2024, Mihoyo held a special livestream to give fans a glimpse of what to expect on the version 5.0 update of Genshin Impact. Besides a new “Archon Quest” and the release of a new region, Natlan, a big announcement caught the attention of players worldwide.

Genshin Impact lets you pick a five-star to take home

As one of Genshin Impact‘s anniversary benefits, fans can invite a five-star of their choice. However, players can’t pick just any five-star. They are only able to pick between five stars available on the Standard Wish banner, “Wanderlust Invocation.”

These characters are Jean (anemo sword user), Diluc (pyro claymore user), Keqing (electro sword user), Mona (hydro catalyst user), Qiqi (cryo sword user), Tighnari (dendro bow user), and Dehya (pyro claymore user).

Claim Intertwined Fate ×10, Primogems ×1,600, and other rewards via logging in & in-game mails!#GenshinImpact #GenshinNatlan #Genshin4You pic.twitter.com/S1LZScoLX1 — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) August 16, 2024

Players were ecstatic to discover they could select a five-star to take home. Previously, Genshin Impact has earned backlash for their previous lackluster anniversary rewards. It became expected that the company would only gift 13 extra wishes (just enough for one ten-pull and three separate pulls), some in-game currency, and resin for exploration.

In the past, Genshin Impact has been bombarded with one-star reviews on iOS and Android due to their disappointing anniversary rewards. It seems Mihoyo has listened to the complaints of fans and finally gave them what they want.

For the version 5.0 update, fans will also be given ten Intertwined Fates, 1,600 Primogems, one Sanctifying Elixir, two Fragile Resion, one Firstborn Firesprite, and one Kaboom Box. Additionally, during the live stream, Mihoyo announced that Genshin Impact will be collaborating with Logitech.

When is Genshin Impact version 5.0 going to be released?

Genshin Impact‘s version 5.0 update will be released on August 28, 2024. The latest update, titled, “Flowers Resplendent on the Sun-Scorched Sojourn,” will feature the addition of Natlan to the Teyvat universe. This is the sixth region to be revealed and is the second-to-the-last one to be announced, with Snezhnaya expected to be the last region to be included in the game.

Players will explore Natlan, the region of the Pyro Archon. In the teaser, Natlan is seen on the brink of extinction, and it’s the Traveler’s (a.k.a. your) job to save the region before it’s too late.

During the teaser for the big update, players caught a glimpse of Kachina, a character who zips around on a top-like mechanism, and Kinich, a boy with vine-like powers, allowing him to sling himself across the terrain. The trailer also features Mualani, a character who rides a shark.

