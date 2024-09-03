‘Gangs of London’ season 3 is coming back with guns blazing

Gangs of London is coming back for more with season three, with a full-on war still raging on over the soul of London. Having seen limbs and bullets fly last season wasn’t enough.

There was a lot of treachery and blood spilled for the plot to be resolved. Although Elliot now sits at the top of the hierarchy, London’s underbelly has been shaken up. With Sean alive, Elliot’s position is far from secure. Sean isn’t safe either, given his betrayal of Lale. In a twist of events, Lale teamed up with her sworn enemy, Asif.

A third season can’t come fast enough, given all that’s at stake. Despite the anticipation, season three of Gangs of London is still in its production phase. We might not see the third season of the series until later in springtime or fall 2025.

Returning cast

The surviving cast will return for season three, and a few key actors have joined.

Sope Dirisu is returning as Elliot Carter, who is now at the center of the ongoing turf war. Joe Cole will reprise his role as Sean Wallace. Although many think Lale’s out of the game, Narges Rashidi will be coming back for her role. Expect Sean and Lale to come out with guns blazing at each other in the third season.

T’Nia Miller, Andrew Koji, and Richard Dormer are all going to join the main cast of Gangs of London. Miller will take on the role of the newly minted Mayor of London. Koji will be making his debut as an unnamed assassin, while Dormer will take the role of Cornelius Quinn

