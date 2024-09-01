‘Gangs of London’ season 3 will be centered around a mass casualty in the city

There are very few examples of TV series that are based on video games, with HBO’s The Last of Us being the obvious answer that comes to mind. It might not be as popular, but the British show Gangs of London has quietly built its popularity among a niche set of viewers.

Starring actors that have featured in the likes of Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders, Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery’s show finished its sophomore season in 2022, and fans have been eagerly awaiting a third chapter since then. However, the official word on the release date for the third season is not out yet, which went into production in September 2023. The new season may be released at the end of this year or early in 2025.

The show has a massive ensemble cast, which stars Joe Cole, Michelle Fairley, Colm Meaney, Lucian Msamati, Sope Dirisu, Brian Vernel, Valene Kane, Paapa Essiedu, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Asif Raza Mir, Orli Shuka, and Narges Rashidi. Gangs of London is based on the 2006 video game of the same name and follows the skirmish for power between modern-day London crime syndicates.

The plot is centered around Sean Wallace (Cole), who is thrown into the deep end after his father Finn’s (Meaney) death. Finn was the undisputed leader of the criminal underbelly of London for 20 years, and his demise prompts rival gangs to sense the opportunity and take over, with the Wallaces’ allies plotting to propel Sean to his father’s position. Amidst the gang wars, Elliot Carter/Finch (Dirisu), an undercover law enforcement authority, manages to infiltrate the Wallace family without arousing suspicion.

The third season will focus on Elliot as he rises among the criminal ranks after colluding with the Dumanis, but they come under scope after mass casualties in London occur because of the distribution of spiked cocaine. T’Nia Miller, who was cast as the new Mayor of London, is expected to play a key role in Gangs of London season 3.

Gangs of London seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on Netflix and AMC+ in the U.S. and Sky and Now TV in the U.K.

