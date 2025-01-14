Gaming community accuses Elon Musk of being a ‘Fraud’ Gamer

If there’s a community not even a billionaire can fake being part of, it’s the gaming community. X owner Elon Musk’s attempt to show that he’s a gaming god severely backfired after a Path of Exile 2 stream.

Recommended Videos

Musk boasted about being ranked 12th in the world on the game’s hardcore mode. Despite his grandiose claims, gamers have been highly doubtful of his achievements in the game. During the stream, observers noted that Musk made minuscule mistakes that veterans of his rank wouldn’t. This skill and rank mismatch led many online to believe that Musk’s account was merely boosted.

Path of Exile 2 YouTuber Quin accused Musk of lying about being a spectacular gamer. The YouTuber explained that days of non-stop gaming are required to get to the point where Musk is at. During the stream, Musk is unable to even understand what makes his weapons stronger or recognize what type of loot is valuable in the game. A person who must have spent hundreds of hours in an MMORPG would know this reflexively.

A bid for attention

The fact that the richest man on earth is paying someone to play a video game for him around the clock, so that he can pretend to be one of the best players in the world to his Twitter followers would be hilarious if it wasn’t so incredibly sad. — Oliver Alexander (@OAlexanderDK) January 12, 2025

“He’s a f— fraud, bro,” Quin concluded about Musk in a lengthy video that criticized Musk’s gameplay. Other gamers on the internet dunked on Musk, with YouTuber MoistCr1TiKaL (Charlie) struggling to understand Musk’s intentions. Charlie added that people may have praised Musk if he had decided to tell gamers that he was still learning how to play instead of pretending to be absurdly ranked.

After all, those who spend days glued to their chairs would know the ins and outs of the game easily. Musk is neither fooling nor pleasing anyone over his charade. To Musk’s credit, he was able to garner some awkward sympathy over at X. One user expressed that the situation would’ve been hilarious if Musk weren’t so desperate for praise from strangers online.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy