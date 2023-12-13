The Game Awards Attendees Come Out In Defense of Anthony Mackie

While there was an issue of famous actors getting more stage time at The Game Awards than the developers, Anthony Mackie has faced some extreme, unfair criticism online. Now, attendees are speaking up for him.

There were a lot of celebrities at TGA this year, which seemed to please no one but advertisers. That criticism of the Hollywoodification of the award was so potent it overshadowed other TGA controversies. This includes elements like the layoffs at every branch of the industry, the lack of response to the Future Class open letter, or the protests happening outside the Peacock Theater. The ire didn’t just come from out-of-industry celebrities attending, but how much time they had on stage compared to the game makers themselves. Of the half-dozen celebrities, no one has gotten as much heat for this as Mackie.

Also there to reveal Peacock’s Twisted Metal news, Mackie presented the Award for Best Ongoing Game. Probably unbeknownst to him, Mackie’s two minutes on stage was two minutes more than more than many award winners. However, the inciting action that enraged some viewers was when he started yelling at the crowd. Watching online at home like thousands of others, I thought he was doing an impression of something from Twisted Metal. Those in the room painted a very different picture.

According to in-person attendees, Mackie was trying to keep the show moving against a few rowdy audience members. Santa Monica Studio writer Alanah Pearce (a.k.a. Streamer Charalanahzard) defended Mackie while rightfully criticizing host/organizers Geoff Keighley’s handling of the awards. In talking about how TGA valued people from Hollywood over the people who make video games possible, Pearce described the situation as the audience “heckling” the actor.

Additionally, producer and streamer Drake Cummings (a.k.a. Hollywood Drake) made a TikTok explaining that people were screaming at Mackie and so obnoxious that Mackie couldn’t read the prompter. Cummings described the yelling coming from different directions and about a host of different things. He said that commotion didn’t happen to any other presenter and the broadcast didn’t capture how distracting the situation truly was. Calling Mackie a “class act,” Cummings defended Mackie’s response.

“Given that he had all these distractions, I think he handled that situation so well. He never got frustrated. He played it off cool. He bantered backed trying to make the situation less awkward. It wasn’t until the very end where he was finally yelling ‘shut up!’ because he was about to read who won the award—trying to give respect to the developers who won an award!”

In coming to Mackie’s defense, Cummings points to a YouTube video entitled “Anthony Mackie goes UNHINGED during the Game Awards 2023.” After critical comments in response to its release, the video’s title is now “Anthony Mackie being a PRO during the Game Awards 2023.” Even with change from this video and others online, some will die on the hill believing Mackie was unprofessional.

We can (and should) criticize the continued Hollywoodifcation of the awards and lack of balance with advertisers. However, that balance doesn’t come down to guests. Like last year’s security issues, the responsibility of putting on a show reflective of TGA’s mission and goals rests squarely on the producer, founder, and host, Keighley.

