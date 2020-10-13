Things We Saw Today: Gal Gadot Reflects on That Infamous “Imagine” Video

If you existed at the beginning of lockdown, you probably remember the video that Gal Gadot made with a bunch of her celebrity friends where they all sang the John Lennon song “Imagine” in different keys and thought it was helpful to everyone and their spirits. If you don’t know what I’m talking about, I’m honestly jealous.

I do have to say that I pulled this up, and it just started playing on its own and would not stop, and now I’m convinced that this “Imagine” video is possessed.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Gadot didn’t exactly apologize for it, but it’s clear she understands why it wasn’t exactly received in the best light.

“Sometimes, you know, you try and do a good deed and it’s just not the right good deed. I had nothing but good intentions and it came from the best place, and I just wanted to send light and love to the world. I started with a few friends, and then I spoke to Kristen [Wiig]. Kristen is like the mayor of Hollywood.” She laughs. “Everyone loves her, and she brought a bunch of people to the game. But yeah, I started it, and I can only say that I meant to do something good and pure, and it didn’t transcend.”

It basically felt like watching Scrooge McDuck dive into his pool of money but like while people are suffering and he’s not helping. Like … y’all are rich and living in mansions when a lot of people are struggling to pay rent. Singing “Imagine” isn’t the best help you can provide.

But, I get it. She tried to do something to make people feel better. It just … was definitely not what we needed.

(image: Warner Bros.)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

88 of Amy Coney Barrett’s former colleagues have written a letter saying she should step down from the SCOTUS nomination. (via Teacher Scholar Activist)

So we are on tik tok now, I think with other tikers and tokers doing whatever that is or is not. tik tok tok tik tikky tokky. I think it’s mostly young people but then also older people trying to talk to young people? our toktik name is @tiktokinpatinkin we will be doing dances. — Mandy Patinkin (@PatinkinMandy) October 13, 2020

Rest in Peace to Conchata Ferrell, who passed away at the age of 77. (via Deadline)

Biden to FL seniors: “[Trump] throws super spreader parties at the White House. Republicans hug each other without consequences. How many of you have been unable to hug your grandkids?” pic.twitter.com/3GoNfssBZs — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) October 13, 2020

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

