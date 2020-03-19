The World Unites to Dunk on Gal Gadot and These Celebrities Singing “Imagine”

I think we can all agree that, during this time of international panic, many of us are not making the best decisions. We’re wearing socks on our hands, stealing hand sanitizer from babies, and hoarding toilet paper rolls like caffeinated hamsters. I’m not pointing any fingers through my sock mittens, but you know who you are. People have lost their damn minds, and celebrities are no exception.

At least, I hope that is the explanation for Gal Gadot’s viral video. Wonder Woman herself assembled a video of celebrities singing John Lennon’s iconic song “Imagine,” and then made some assistant edit it all together. She was inspired to do so by a video of someone playing the song on the trumpet on a balcony in Italy while everyone is under quarantine.

Gadot assembled an impressive roster of famous faces that includes Natalie Portman, Jamie Dornan, Sia, Pedro Pascal, Zoe Kravitz, Sarah Silverman, Leslie Odom Jr., Eddie Benjamin, Ashley Benson, Lynda Carter, Jimmy Fallon, Will Ferrell, Norah Jones, Kaia Gerber, and Cara Delevingne.

Gadot wrote, “We are in this together, we will get through it together. Let’s imagine together. Sing with us ❤ All love to you, from me and my dear friends. #WeAreOne”

And here’s the thing: It’s a lovely video and a lovely gesture—a little bit of beauty in a time of uncertainty and panic. Clearly, Gadot had good intentions, but watching celebrities sing “imagine no possessions” while they’re sequestered in their mansions comes off as extremely out of touch.

Like, I love the sentiment, but maybe match your singing with sizable donations to food banks or other charities? Like, not even a link share to some charities? All of these celebrities would make the world a lot happier if they peeled off some of their wealth and actually helped the crisis. The cringe is palpable, and much like Norah Jones’s poodle, we would rather look away and pretend this wasn’t happening.

But while celebrities uniting in song is hardly a great equalizer, social media is, and folks are coming out in droves to dunk on this video.

Thank you Gal Godot for letting me be in your super helpful video #imagine #galgodot #makingadifference pic.twitter.com/g6RJn1f9pW — Riley Armstrong (@CalibamaUSA) March 19, 2020

Getting your “celebs sing Imagine” parody video out first is the Brooklyn alt comic space race. — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) March 19, 2020

never thought I’d say this, but maybe more celebrities should stay home and sing imagine… https://t.co/YA710y4jrw — Dana Donnelly (@danadonly) March 19, 2020

Imagine all the people with millions/billions of $ helping those in need pic.twitter.com/jIdulZMjie — Mylezalker (@zatcharyw) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot: So how did that video do yesterday? Did it bring everybody together?

Assistant: In a way — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) March 19, 2020

The Gal Gadot/others Imagine video would have been the perfect 30 Rock plotline wherein Jenna spiraled after not being asked to contribute and publicly announced that she had coronavirus for the attention — Will Kellogg (@Will_Kellogg) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot and those celebrities after posting a video of them attempting to sing “Imagine” pic.twitter.com/BaCNmDJ0A0 — ahmad (@ephwinslow) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot: i hope this cute video of me and my friends will make people smile :) Twitter: pic.twitter.com/ILf4nHmVwT — Ben Sixsmith (@BDSixsmith) March 19, 2020

Gal Gadot and her band of celebrities right before filming their “Imagine” cover videos pic.twitter.com/ukeS5QWa02 — Jon (@prasejeebus) March 19, 2020

When Gal Gadot leads a celebrity sing-along of “Imagine” pic.twitter.com/CO10sMll4y — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 19, 2020

My favorite might be from Nicola Coughlan, best known for playing Clare on Derry Girls (which, incidentally, is an excellent quarantine binge-watch if you haven’t seen it yet):

This one goes out to my main gal, Gal #Imagine ✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/TexoVQLf5G — Nicola Coughlan (@nicolacoughlan) March 19, 2020

While these celebrities are sending their love down the well (alllllll the waaaayyyyy dooowwwwwn!), they did succeed in uniting us all in the universal pastime that is talking shit on Twitter. Woman, you are a wonder.

(image: Warner Bros.)

