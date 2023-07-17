‘Futurama’ Is Back for a New Season on Hulu, Baby

GOOD NEWS EVERYONE!!! I come bearing the Good-est News of all!

What news could possibly be so good as to warrant ALL CAPS SHOUTING? I’ll tell you what! After what feels like a thousand years spent waiting while cryogenically frozen, the beloved sci-fi comedy series Futurama IS COMING BACK.

How do I know? Because The Hypnotoad told us all about it. All glory to The Hypnotoad! That means more death by snu-snu! More crimes committed by Bender Bending Rodriguez, and more screeching and scuttling from Dr. Zoidberg, homeowner!

When does the new season of Futurama premiere?

Futurama season 11 will be beamed down from space and onto Hulu this July! The first episode “The Impossible Stream” will air on July 24th, and new episodes will be released weekly for a 20 total episode run!

What is the new season of Futurama about?

The plot? There is no plot! It’s Futurama! Well, if I had to make a guess, I would wager that the series picks up right after the tearjerker season 10 finale. You know, the one where Fry and Leela wandered planet Earth while it was frozen in time and lived out their beautiful lives in peace? At the end of the episode, Professor Farnsworth appears to an elderly Fry and Leela in a time travel device that will allow the couple to return to the past and live out their lives with each other all over again. The pair say yes—oh, how witheringly romantic! And I’m sure that the first episode of season 11 will feature Fry and Leela stepping out of the time travel machine and back into their young bodies to get into more space hijinks with their friends!

And what hijinks there will be! According to IMDb, the first episode, titled “The Impossible Stream,” will center around Fry and his attempt to binge-watch every TV show ever made. The next episode will feature Kip and Amy along with their adorable/gross bog children! How sweet and revolting!

Is the original Futurama cast returning?

Good news, everyone! THEY ARE! Billy West is reprising his role as pizza delivery boy Philip J. Fry, along with Dr. Zoidberg, Professor Farnsworth, and the million other characters he voices. John DiMaggio is back as Fry’s robot best friend Bender, and Katey Sagal is voicing kick-ass spaceship captain Turanga Leela. Series veterans Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman are also back for the new season.

Is there a trailer for Futurama season 11?

Oh, yes there is. In the words of Bender: WE’RE BACK BABY!

(featured image: 20th Century Television)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]