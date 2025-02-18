The Trump administration has been launching an attack against the LGBTQ+ community. In line with this, the US Army decided to ban transgender people from enlisting.

In an executive order from President Trump, titled “Prioritizing Military Excellence and Readiness,” deems people with gender dysphoria unfit for military service. Although it doesn’t specifically point to transgender folks, the language used by the executive order reflects it. On February 15, the U.S. Army announced on X that it will no longer allow transgender individuals to join the army. Those undergoing transition procedures will also have their service paused. Despite the surprising decision, the U.S. Army noted that individuals with gender dysphoria volunteered to serve the country. Thus, “will be treated with dignity and respect.”

A boot to the face is hardly respectful. Amid the grim situation, social media users managed to laugh about the situation. One X user wittily thought that the “funniest draft dodging method just dropped.” Another X user says this is the reverse of Mulan—essentially, changing genders so people aren’t forced into the draft. Meanwhile, another X user begged the army to include gay people in the ban. They wrote, “WAIT, DO GAY PEOPLE NEXT.” Besides, isn’t it noble of the U.S. government to spare trans and gay people from death and destruction?

A deed that helps no one

Jokes aside, the Trump administration’s decision to bar transgender people from service is blatantly discriminatory. It assumes that transgender people are unfit for service solely on their attributes. Patricia King, the first openly trans infantry soldier in the U.S. Army, called Trump’s executive order “the betrayal of transgender service members.”

This is a deed that helps nobody—neither trans people nor the U.S. Army benefits from it. As the Department of Defense struggles to recruit new people in service, Trump’s executive order will bar people who may be qualified to serve. Simultaneously, Trump’s decree will push experienced soldiers out of service.

