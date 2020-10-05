2020 Has Broken Me. I Cried Over Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy Trailer.

Ever wish you could live in a video game? Well, if you haven’t before, you will now with Ryan Reynolds’ latest film, Free Guy. Guy, who lives in Free City, slowly begins to realize that he lives in a video game, and for the second trailer, we get to see a bit more about how the real world reacts to a video game character going rogue and just trying to be a generally good man.

And really, don’t we all need a bit of Guy in our life right now? Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Lil Rel Howery, Joe Keery, and more, Free Guy seems like the perfect end of 2020 movie.

At one point in the trailer, Lil Rel Howery’s character Buddy says, “I don’t know what’s happening right now, but I love it,” and that pretty much embodies my entire feelings about Free Guy from just the trailer.

“Buddy, if we’re not real, doesn’t that mean that nothing you do matters?” Guy asks, and it really made me question the beings that exist in video games, and now I am slowly starting to question existence itself, so I guess … thanks, Ryan Reynolds?

But anyway, back to crying. So as I was watching this trailer and it slowly was revealed that Guy was just a good dude who was trying to do the right thing in his video game world, I couldn’t help but be completely overwhelmed because very few people are trying to do that in our own world. I guess it helps when you can get killed and just wake up the next day in your bed next to your goldfish.

Still, there is something so beautiful about a trailer that features a bunch of video game characters just trying to do what’s right for their world despite the fact that it’s against their programming. Really makes you think about our own world and how everyone is programmed to think one way and how, in a shocking twist, they can change that way of thinking for the better! (Looking at you, Trump cultists.)

Free Guy just feels really wholesome? And like something we need right now. Plus, who doesn’t love Ryan Reynolds just running around being a dork despite the fact that he has an eight-pack and we all know it?

I’m excited to watch Free Guy and, I guess, cry now? Didn’t think I’d cry over a movie about a made-up video game, but whatever, all bets are off in 2020, and a movie where Guy just wants to help his world seems so far-fetched from the world we’re living in that it just brings a warm and fuzzy feeling to my heart.

