Fox News’ Jesse Watters wants to ‘burn bridges’ with Denmark for a pointless reason

Fox News host Jesse Watters believes that the United States should abandon Denmark’s friendship to acquire Greenland. Watters suggests that war shouldn’t be off the table to fulfill national interest.

“Dumb power is fighting an unwinnable war, defunding the police, and opening the border. Feeble is falling down and falling asleep. And being friendly with the world is what got us into this mess. We’re not in high school. We don’t need friends,” Watters said in his prime time show. This remark was in response to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s criticism of Trump’s handling of diplomatic affairs.

Watters emphasized that each country puts its interests first. “If we have to burn down a few bridges with Denmark to take Greenland, we’re big boys. We dropped A-bombs on Japan, and now they’re our top ally in the Pacific,” he bragged.

Needless to say, it’s inappropriate to encourage the Trump administration’s annexation of Greenland to reminiscence the bitter memory of bombing Japan. The bombing of Japan in World War II can’t be compared to the United States’ encroachment of Greenland. Former President Harry S. Truman decided to drop an atomic bomb in both Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. This brutal incident killed thousands of Japanese civilians but was framed by the United States government as a necessary evil to end the Second World War.

Even then, the bombing of the two Japanese cities is still a subject of debate. Whether it was necessary to use the atomic bomb hasn’t been settled among scholars. Regardless, World War II was the backdrop that made it justifiable for the United States to use aggression. That’s not the scenario at play with Denmark and Greenland. Watters ironically criticizes participation in “unwinnable wars” but has no problem with the United States becoming an aggressor state that ignites conflicts.

The use of “dumb power”

Clinton remarked on Trump’s reckless use of American hard power. In her opinion piece in the New York Times, she defended the use of diplomacy to prevent wars. She wrote, “Diplomacy is cost-effective, especially compared with military action.”

The former Secretary of State offered a scathingly remarked. “The Trump approach is dumb power. Instead of a strong America using all our strengths to lead the world and confront our adversaries, Mr. Trump’s America will be increasingly blind and blundering, feeble and friendless,” she said. This is a sentiment that Watters vehemently disagrees with because he seems to applaud hard power—even if it’s not the appropriate tool to use in the given situation.

