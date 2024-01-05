Fox News Host Unexpectedly Wins for Most Baffling ‘Star Trek’ vs. ‘Star Wars’ Take

A Fox News host continued the tradition of having zero awareness about the topics they discuss when delving into the ancient debate of Star Trek vs. Star Wars.

On Thursday’s episode of the Fox News roundtable show Outnumbered, the hosts discussed a new Star Wars announcement. These high-profile, successful women on Fox News were outraged that a woman, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, will direct the next Star Wars film. Like much of the right-wing media, they found it upsetting that Obaid-Chinoy said it was about time a woman directed a Star Wars movie.

The show also highlighted a statement Obaid-Chinoy made years ago, unrelated to Star Wars, about enjoying making men uncomfortable with her movies. After showing the Obaid-Chinoy quote, Fox News host Emily Compagno said, “Pretty great attitude for a director of a franchise that is geared towards men!”

Kayleigh McEnany, another host on the show, predicted Obaid-Chinoy’s film would “flop.” McEnany tried to bolster her argument by reading a list of recent conservative “successes” in pop culture. These included the terrible song “Try That in a Small Town” and the Bud Light boycott. McEnany made an argument that “woke” things failed in 2023. (I guess she missed how Barbie dominated the box office, among other successful feminist works in the past year.) She wrapped up her rant by sarcastically wishing Obaid-Chinoy the “best of luck” with her Star Wars movie.

That’s when Compagno flashed a backward Vulcan salute and said, “And that’s why I’m a Trekkie and not Star Wars!”

After Fox News runs a whole outrage segment about Star Wars being too "woke" and "feminist," host Emily Compagno gleefully declares: "That's why I'm a Trekkie and not Star Wars!"



Ummmm, who wants to tell her? pic.twitter.com/y4q90jrkNt — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 4, 2024

Did Compagno watch Star Trek?

First of all, the whole Star Wars vs. Star Trek argument is silly and people need to let it go. Secondly, Star Trek has always been what the right wing considered “woke,” even more so than Star Wars. I can’t even say she didn’t understand the subtext; Compagno must have missed the entire plot of Star Trek. The series is built in a future where men, women, and aliens from all over are considered equal. Star Trek: The Original Series was the first show to feature several people of color and women in prominent roles. It showed the first interracial kiss ever featured on television. There was an entire episode about the idiocy of racism.

Newer series in the franchise often upset conservatives with LGBTQ+ characters. Progressive politician Stacey Abrams guest starred as the President of Earth in an episode of Star Trek: Discovery. Anyone who has watched more than one episode of any Star Trek series would understand that it touts progressive values as what helped create a better future for everyone.

