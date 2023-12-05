‘Foundation’ Season 3 Promises Some Wild New Characters

It’s a good day for science fiction fans: Foundation, the Apple TV+ adaptation of Isaac Asimov’s classic book series, has been renewed for season 3. Here’s everything we know about Foundation season 3 so far—including some new characters we can’t wait to meet.

Foundation cast: David S. Goyer announces new characters in season 3

Speaking to Variety, showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer said that “the stakes for Foundation and Empire are even higher [in season 3] as the Mule takes center stage, along with fan-favorites Bayta, Toran, Ebling, and Magnifico Giganticus.”

Magnifico Giganticus? Who are these people!? Those who have read the books might recognize those names immediately, but for the rest of you, here’s a quick rundown of Asimov’s original characters.

Bayta Darell is a descendent of Hober Mallow and a spy who searches for the location of the second Foundation.

Toran Darell is Bayta’s husband, who accompanies her on her exploits. The two of them team up with Magnifico Giganticus and Ebling, before they’re eventually exiled on Trantor.

Ebling Mis is a gifted psychologist who tries to reconstruct Hari Seldon’s psychohistory. However, his efforts are thwarted by the Mule.

Magnifico Giganticus, also known as the Clown of the Mule, is actually the Mule disguised as his own jester. The Mule uses this persona to manipulate others in his plan to take over Foundation.

That brings us to the Mule himself. We briefly glimpse the Mule, played by Mikael Persbrandt, in Foundation season 2. Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell) sees the Mule in a vision of the distant future, and at the very end of the season, we catch up with him in time. The Mule is a warlord and a member of the psychic community known as the Mentalics. We don’t know much about the Mule in the Apple TV+ adaptation so far, but he does have beef with Gaal, as she learns in her vision.

Plus, Goyer has given us a hint of what to expect from the Mule. In an interview with TVLine, Goyer said that the Mule is “super scary. He’s magnitudes of order more powerful than [Tellem Bond, leader of the Mentalics] … When Asimov created [the Mule], it was a character that flipped the whole table over. When the Mule enters the story properly in … Season 3, that’s completely what he does … As crazy as the end of season 2 is, season 3 is even crazier. You haven’t seen anything yet.”

Aside from those new characters, several Foundation cast members are likely to return for season 3—at least, the ones who survived season 2 and are likely to still be alive a century later. Gaal and Hari Seldon (Jarred Harris) are both in cryosleep, and we already know that Gaal will face off against the Mule for control over humanity’s future. Brother Constant (Isabella Laughland) and Poly Varisof (Kulvinder Ghir) are both alive in the Vault, which exists outside of normal time. Lady Demerzel (Laura Birn), Brother Day (Lee Pace), Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton), and Brother Dusk (Terrence Mann) will also likely return, since the genetic dynasty on Trantor is still in effect.

Foundation season 3 plot: What is Foundation season 3 about?

We know that the Mule’s attempt to thwart Hari’s plan to save humanity will be at the center of season 3, but other than that, it’s hard to say. After all, the series has taken some pretty huge liberties with the original novels, jumping around in time and drastically changing plot points and characters. However, Goyer did tell The Wrap after season two that the plot of season 3 will be “bonkers.”

I mean, when you throw the Mule disguised as his own clown into the mix, how could season 3 not be wild?

Foundation season 3 release window: When is Foundation season 3 coming out?

Although Foundation season 3 has reportedly already been written, the renewal has only just been announced. That means that it may be a couple of years before Foundation season 3 comes out, making a 2025 release feasible.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

