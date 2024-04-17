‘For All Mankind’ Soviet Spinoff in the Works at Apple

For All Mankind season 5 is set for liftoff at Apple, which has also given a green light to a spinoff series that follows the space race from the Soviet perspective.

Recommended Videos

According to THR, Apple has given a straight-to-series order to Star City from For All Mankind creators Ron Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. For All Mankind reimagines the historical space race between the United States and Soviet Russia, exploring how things might’ve been different had the Soviets beaten us to the moon and the space race had continued for decades. Star City will swap perspectives to explore the alternate history of Soviet Russia, and although the Soviets have figured prominently in For All Mankind, it’ll be interesting to see how some of the series’ key scenes unfold when viewed from a different angle.

Apple describes Star City as a “propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race—when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

Wolpert and Nevidi will pull double-duty as showrunners on For All Mankind season 5 and Star City, neither of which has a release date. Cue the meta-narrative as the two series race to completion.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more