A Soviet astronaut wields a gun in 'For All Mankind'
Category:
TV

‘For All Mankind’ Soviet Spinoff in the Works at Apple

Image of Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes
|
Published: Apr 17, 2024 03:37 pm

For All Mankind season 5 is set for liftoff at Apple, which has also given a green light to a spinoff series that follows the space race from the Soviet perspective.

Recommended Videos

According to THR, Apple has given a straight-to-series order to Star City from For All Mankind creators Ron Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi. For All Mankind reimagines the historical space race between the United States and Soviet Russia, exploring how things might’ve been different had the Soviets beaten us to the moon and the space race had continued for decades. Star City will swap perspectives to explore the alternate history of Soviet Russia, and although the Soviets have figured prominently in For All Mankind, it’ll be interesting to see how some of the series’ key scenes unfold when viewed from a different angle.

Apple describes Star City as a “propulsive paranoid thriller that takes us back to the key moment in the alt-history retelling of the space race—when the Soviet Union became the first nation to put a man on the moon. But this time, we explore the story from behind the Iron Curtain, showing the lives of the cosmonauts, the engineers, and the intelligence officers embedded among them in the Soviet space program, and the risks they all took to propel humanity forward.”

Wolpert and Nevidi will pull double-duty as showrunners on For All Mankind season 5 and Star City, neither of which has a release date. Cue the meta-narrative as the two series race to completion.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Are We Really Saying Goodbye to One of Shōgun’s Best Characters?
John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) looks brooding in Shōgun episode 5, "Broken to the Fist"
Category: TV
TV
Are We Really Saying Goodbye to One of Shōgun’s Best Characters?
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 17, 2024
Read Article If ‘Bluey’s “The Surprise” Is Real, Here’s When It Might Come Out
bluey from bluey
Category: TV
TV
If ‘Bluey’s “The Surprise” Is Real, Here’s When It Might Come Out
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article It’s Not Like Knuckles To Start Small, but There’s a First Time for Everything
Knuckles stops Sonic
Category: TV
TV
It’s Not Like Knuckles To Start Small, but There’s a First Time for Everything
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Here’s Where You Can Watch ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”
bluey's family in bluey
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Where You Can Watch ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How Do You Even Begin to Rank ‘Fallout’ Episodes When They’re All Brilliant?
Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard, Ella Purnell as Lucy Maclean, and Aaron Moten as Maximus in a poster for Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series
Category: TV
TV
How Do You Even Begin to Rank ‘Fallout’ Episodes When They’re All Brilliant?
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Apr 17, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Are We Really Saying Goodbye to One of Shōgun’s Best Characters?
John Blackthorne (Cosmo Jarvis) looks brooding in Shōgun episode 5, "Broken to the Fist"
Category: TV
TV
Are We Really Saying Goodbye to One of Shōgun’s Best Characters?
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Apr 17, 2024
Read Article If ‘Bluey’s “The Surprise” Is Real, Here’s When It Might Come Out
bluey from bluey
Category: TV
TV
If ‘Bluey’s “The Surprise” Is Real, Here’s When It Might Come Out
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article It’s Not Like Knuckles To Start Small, but There’s a First Time for Everything
Knuckles stops Sonic
Category: TV
TV
It’s Not Like Knuckles To Start Small, but There’s a First Time for Everything
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 17, 2024
Read Article Here’s Where You Can Watch ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”
bluey's family in bluey
Category: TV
TV
Here’s Where You Can Watch ‘Bluey’s “The Sign”
Julia Glassman Julia Glassman Apr 17, 2024
Read Article How Do You Even Begin to Rank ‘Fallout’ Episodes When They’re All Brilliant?
Walton Goggins as Cooper Howard, Ella Purnell as Lucy Maclean, and Aaron Moten as Maximus in a poster for Amazon Prime's Fallout TV series
Category: TV
TV
How Do You Even Begin to Rank ‘Fallout’ Episodes When They’re All Brilliant?
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Apr 17, 2024
Author
Britt Hayes
Britt Hayes (she/her) is an editor, writer, and recovering film critic with over a decade of experience. She has written for The A.V. Club, Birth.Movies.Death, and The Austin Chronicle, and is the former associate editor for ScreenCrush. Britt's work has also been published in Fangoria, TV Guide, and SXSWorld Magazine. She loves film, horror, exhaustively analyzing a theme, and casually dissociating. Her brain is a cursed tomb of pop culture knowledge.