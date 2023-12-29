Countless questions have plagued mankind since our ancestors walked out of the Cradle of Civilization thousands of years ago. Why are we here? Where do we go when we die? How can we find meaning in a seemingly meaningless world? Will there be a fifth season of For All Mankind?

How was Wonka actually good? Why can’t Rudy Giuliani just stop talking? Scientists, philosophers, and scholars have pondered these queries for millennia, and will likely be pondering them for millennia more. But the most pertinent question of our digital age is not how to solve climate change, nor is it how to break the endless cycle of suffering and achieve nirvana, it is the question of that fifth season, so let’s get to it.

So will there be?

While the spacefaring sci-fi epic For All Mankind is critically acclaimed as one of Apple TV+’s very bestest series, no official announcement of a fifth season has occurred. Just as we are awaiting a message from intelligent life beyond our solar system, so too are we waiting for the day when the fifth season will be officially greenlit.

However, due to the show’s popularity and prestige, it’s likely that a fifth season is underway and simply hasn’t been announced. Perhaps a spacefaring civilization is rushing towards us just as silently, and just as quickly. But whether our encounters with the furthest reaches of the universe will bring about transcendence or destruction, none can say for sure.

In the meantime, all we can do is peer back over the collected knowledge of human history for the answers. In this case, it means that we must forgo all scientific study and binge watch seasons one through four of For All Mankind again and again until the answer is writ clear in the starlight. Perhaps then we shall find the understanding we seek.

