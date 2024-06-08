‘For All Mankind’ Season 5 Might Be Delayed

Apple TV+ sci-fi drama For All Mankind has been able to capture audiences’ imaginations like few other shows have in recent years, cementing its place among one of the best series in its genre this decade.

Recommended Videos

After four riveting seasons, the last of which ended in January 2024, fans are now eager to know the release date of season 5. Apple renewed the show for a fifth season in April 2024, simultaneously commissioning a spinoff series titled Star City. While a fixed release date is not known as of yet, the average gap between the premieres of two simultaneous seasons has been 15-16 months. Applying the same timeframe to season 5 would mean the show would return sometime in early 2025.

This window could be severely affected by the 2023 strikes, as s co-creator Ben Nedivi explained last year in an interview with Collider:

“It’s interesting, because I think the difference this year, because of the writers’ strike, we weren’t able to… start a room for season five. I think this is the first time in the history of the show where the show is premiering without us really starting a room for season five.”

The show is known for its time jumps, which makes it difficult to comment on what the cast could look like for season 5. However, assuming all the major characters are retained, the cast list for the fifth season could look something like this:

Joel Kinnaman as Ed Baldwin

Krys Marshall as Danielle Poole

Wrenn Schmidt as Margo Madison

Coral Peña as Aleida Rosales

Cynthy Wu as Kelly Baldwin

Toby Kebbell as Miles Dale

Daniel Stern as Eli Hobson

Tyner Rushing as Samantha Massey

Svetlana Efremova as Irina Morozova

Season 4 ended quite literally on an explosive note, as Mike’s team and the Helios Strikers exchanged blows with Danielle’s NASA crew outside North Korean quarters. Despite that, the show did take a positive pivot, where a time jump took the viewers to 2012, with a thriving human settlement. However, things still look far from resolved, and the show’s central theme of private forces meddling with public interest could take center stage.

A trailer for For All Mankind season 5 hasn’t been released yet, although it can be expected to come out in the first few months of 2025, some time before the season actually premieres. Seasons 1-4 of the show are available to stream on Apple TV+.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy