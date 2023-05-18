Florida’s Terrifying New Anti-LGBTQ Laws Include a Ban on Adult Trans Healthcare and a License To Kidnap Trans Kids

On May 17th (a.k.a. literally the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia), Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed multiple anti-LGBTQ bills into law. Among these include SB 254, which immediately bans 80% of all adult gender-affirming care and issues a state-wide drag/pride permit ban.

DeSantis just signed more transphobic laws, people are already being denied prescriptions. My seething rage against this state is unending. pic.twitter.com/wxd55JseRI — ?️‍⚧️Kaanfight?️‍⚧️?Megaplex (@kaanfight) May 17, 2023

Planned Parenthood of Florida has paused all gender affirming care for new ADULT patients as a result of Ron DeSantis signing SB 254. Nearly 80% of gender affirming care is provided by NPs and PAs which is now criminalized. This is a crisis for trans folks in Florida. pic.twitter.com/Thmy0sHf3c — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 17, 2023

Today, Ron DeSantis is set to sign the expansion of Don't Say Gay, drag/pride ban, criminal trans bathroom ban, and a criminal ban on gender affirming care, including for most ADULT care. It's a day of hate against LGBTQ people in Florida. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) May 17, 2023

The law also contains expanded trans bathroom bans and an expanded “don’t say gay” bill, though these don’t go into effect in July.

I would say “Happy Last Pride Month in Florida” but since the bill bans permits for drag and pride events, I guess last year may have been the last (public) pride event.

Many groups are also calling this an “abduction” bill, as it allows for trans kids to be removed from their homes if one of their parents disagrees with the other’s support of their child’s gender identity. The bill even allows the discriminatory parent to leave the state with the child to prevent gender-affirming care.

Unfortunately, it would be erroneous to say this bill is unprecedented, as the U.S. government has a long history of stealing children from Native communities and sending them to “Indian Schools” where they were stripped of their indigenous culture and identities. Much like the practice of kidnapping Native children, this trans abduction bill will have untold ramifications for generations of queer children in Florida.

Ramifications of these new laws

Many transgender Floridians have been immediately hit, with hormone therapy plans being interrupted and surgeries being canceled.

Thankfully, multiple LGBTQ advocacy organizations and many parents are filing lawsuits against the state for the unconstitutional law.

Between this and the anti-immigrant bill that DeSantis just signed, I can’t help but wonder if Florida is about to see a large exodus of people who just don’t want to deal with DeSantis’ BS. Of course, many people are unable or unwilling to leave their homes, and these draconian bans are not going to stay limited to red states forever—as is already being seen in recent events in Los Angeles. These politicians won’t stop at just their state borders, they will not stop until the whole country is as discriminatory and unwelcoming as they are.

Here’s a list of LGBTQ+ advocacy groups you can donate to / volunteer with if you are able. Also, check in with the trans/queer people in your life. Stand up for and alongside them.

We need to support each other now more than ever.

(featured image: AlxeyPnferov/Getty Images)

