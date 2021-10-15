We’re only a few weeks away from Marvel Studios’ Eternals, which bows in theaters on November 5, 2o21. In the first official clip released for the Chloé Zhao-directed film, we see a host of the superheroes’ powers in action as they battle some gorgeously rendered monsters.

The clip showcases the abilities of three of the Eternals—Ikaris, Makkari, and Kingo—who are trying to save people from snarly enormous creatures that look, quite frankly, awesome. (There are more than thirty Eternals in the comics, and the movie is set to focus on at least ten of them; get ready to learn about a lot of Eternals.)

Richard Madden’s Ikaris can fly (maybe not too close to the sun?) and shoot cosmic energy out of his eyes, which he demonstrates as he goes after one of the magnificently menacing dragon-like beasts. Lauren Ridloff’s Makkari is the fastest woman around, and she uses her amazing speed here on the offense. Makkari is deaf, and we get to see a great quippy exchange in sign language between her and Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. Ridloff, a deaf actor, will be playing the first deaf superhero in the MCU. Nanjiani’s Kingo can create cosmic energy blasts that shoot from his fingertips (Nanjiani has called them “finger guns”), and he has a flamboyant style.

This clip is just fifty seconds long, but it’s already worked to get me even more hyped for Eternals. The movie looks visually stunning, and I love the seamless teamwork we see play out with Makkari and Kingo. There are quite a few Eternals to keep track of, but I have the feeling they’re all going to be given their own strong moments to shine. This seems like a superhero movie unlike those that have come before from Marvel Studios, and I hope that we’re in for something special.

Here are some other things that we saw today:

Senator Kyrsten Sinema (in the running for a supervillain role), has headed to Europe to partake in her favorite activity, which is fundraising. (via The New York Times)

Our beloved Patrick from Schitt’s Creek, Noah Reid, will be making his Broadway debut in Tracy Letts’ play The Minutes. This is a huge upgrade from Armie Hammer, who was previously in Reid’s role and withdrew in the midst of sexual misconduct allegations. (via Deadline)

Are the Russo brothers coming back to direct more Marvel movies? (via Comicbook Movie)

Netflix, which is in need of some serious crisis PR management as it continues to make terrible decisions around everything connected to Dave Chappelle, has now fired an employee who leaked information on how much money the streamer spent on Chappelle’s comedy specials. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

“Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘My biggest roles were to do with my body, my physicality, my sexuality’” (via The Guardian)

Can we maybe not put guns on the robot dogs? (via The Verge)

The Addams Family director Barry Sonnenfeld says that then-child star Christina Ricci convinced him to give the movie a better ending. (via Yahoo News)

And finally:

In anticipation of the new trailer for #TheBatman during DC FanDome tomorrow, check out posters for Batman and Riddler. Tune in to #DCFanDome here: https://t.co/80vlZgaebu pic.twitter.com/sim36Ws9tv — Warner Bros. Pictures (@wbpictures) October 15, 2021

Even though time is a meaningless mushed loop these days, we’ve somehow arrived at another Friday! What did you see this.pre-weekend?

