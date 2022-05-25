Fire Emblem: Three Houses has been one of the most successful installments in the Fire Emblem franchise since Fire Emblem: Awakening. While there are rumors about what will come next for the franchise, next month on June 24, 2022, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes arrives.

Fans have been worried about whether any of our beloved babies will be removed from this new installment, but so far we have confirmation of everyone returning to the Black Eagles and the Blue Lions.

From the Kingdom of Faerghus/Blue Lions, we have the confirmation of:

Dimitri Alexandre Blaiddyd: Our prince of the Holy Kingdom of Faerghus and the house leader of the Blue Lions. He and the darkness between his eyes have returned with a new ponytail. Hope the eyepatch comes back. Dedue Molinaro: The right hand to Dimitri and a man from Duscur who was spared from his people’s genocide by Dimitri. He has a nice white beard and is giving even bigger Ishvalan energy than before. Felix Hugo Fraldarius: Our rude sword-swinging bishonen Ashe Ubert: The former thief and baby sniper who aspires to be a knight in honor of this adoptive family Sylvain Jose Gautie: Our flirt king and I am waiting to see who knit him that scarf Mercedes von Martritz: Our sweet healer and gentle lover of all man. Someone got rid of that bad headdress. Annette Fantine Dominic: The tiny but mighty estranged daughter of Gilbert Ingrid Brandl Galatea: The bravest knight in Faerghus, who is now sporting the hime-cut.

Moving on to my chosen House:

Edelgard: Future Emperor of the Adrestian Empire and leader of the Black Eagles is back with a side pony. Hubert von Vestra: A kind and generous man with a cold persona to hide his honorable intentions Ferdinand von Aegir: Who has finally rid himself of that terrible hair cape he had before Linhardt von Hevring: My sleepy genius king Caspar von Bergliez: My punchy hot head who apparently got hit with something along the line Bernadetta von Varley: A shy sniper who loves plants Dorothea Arnault: A former songstress, magic user, and best wife Petra Macneary: The Princess of Brigid who is an “exchange student.”

Now we wait to see who is returning from the Golden Deer and Ashen Wolves, the latter of whom I fear might be gone.

(featured image: Nintendo)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]