Here’s When ‘Fire Country’ Season 2 Episode 6 Will Give Us More Gabriela & Bode

Fire Country has been one of the best new shows to hit television and fans are captivated by it. As with any great show, you want to make sure you don’t miss a single episode, so you might be wondering when season 2 episode 6 will follow up on those Gabriela/Bode revelations.

Thanks to Fire Country’s status as one of those rare old goodies (I’m talking about a cable network series, obviously), we have fun little breaks for no reason, and sometimes, there’s a mid-season finale, and then you have to wait forever until the story continues. All this to say that … thankfully, that’s not the deal with the next episode of Fire Country. (Got you, didn’t I?) Currently, the sixth episode of season 2 is set to air on April 12.

And what a time to be watching the series as Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) finally talked about their feelings for one another! It maybe didn’t go the way some fans wanted it to go, but at least they finally talked to each other?

Look, did I wish it ended with the two of them just being in love? Probably, but it seems as if Gabriela and Bode have other plans for themselves—which don’t include falling in love while fighting fires, and that is something that we’re all going to have to deal with. Episode 5 didn’t completely close the door on their relationship, so maybe we’ll get to see more of the will they/won’t they at some point down the line.

So we will have a brand new episode of Fire Country coming our way on April 12 at 9PM ET.

