Yikes, Playing ‘FFXIV’ on Xbox Comes at a Pretty Massive Cost

You could, theoretically, play Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox. And you might want to if you don’t have a gaming PC. But that ability seems to come with a pretty big catch.

Final Fantasy XIV is one of the world’s most popular MMORPGs. Its world is immersive, its community lovely and diverse. Incredible, beautiful friendships and romances have formed among raid parties, to say the least. And now you too can get on the fun if you’re an Xbox gamer, as FFXIV is coming to Xbox Series X|S with an open beta test on Feb. 21. After the test, the full game will be available “immediately” on the Microsoft platform.

But you might not have the best experience playing the game compared to your fellow FFXIV fans on PlayStation, Mac, or PC. Or rather, your wallet might not have the best experience. According to Kotaku, FFXIV’s cheapest total subscription amount goes for approximately $23 per month on Xbox, which is pretty high compared to non-Xbox versions.

Why is FFXIV so expensive on Xbox?

FFXIV’s payment structure works a little differently on Xbox, which is why Microsoft’s console gamers end up paying more.

First off, Square Enix’s MMO retains the same core FFXIV subscription tiers on Series X|S. Entry member FFXIV players pay $12.99 a month for 30 days, and Standard membership level users can pay $14.99 for 30 days, $13.99 for 90, or $12.99 for 180.

So, where do the added costs come from? As Square Enix revealed earlier today, FFXIV’s Xbox Series X|S release “will require an Xbox Game Pass (Core or Ultimate) plan to play.” The game’s Free Trial doesn’t, but Xbox essentially forces players to add on $9.99 or $16.99 per month just to keep enjoying FFXIV on console.

That means, in theory, a Standard, 30-day FFXIV subscription will cost Xbox Series X|S players at least $25, over a mere $14.99 on other platforms. Additionally, if you’ve already used your Free Trial on another platform, get ready to pay.

“Players who already have the Free Trial version for a different platform or a FINAL FANTASY XIV license registered to their Square Enix account will be unable to participate in the open beta test,” Square Enix wrote. “We ask any players, who wish to play FINAL FANTASY XIV on Xbox with an existing Square Enix account and its associated characters, to please wait until the full Xbox launch after the open beta test concludes.”

To be clear, if you already own Xbox Game Pass on console, the FFXIV price increase is a moot issue. You’ll still pay just as much as PC gamers otherwise. But if you want to play Final Fantasy with your friends, and you’re considering purchasing either an entry-level gaming PC or an Xbox? This might just be another sign to go with the PC.

