The End of ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Is Nigh

The Walking Dead universe is still breathing, but now Fear the Walking Dead is reaching its end! It’s still impressive the series has lasted as long as it has. And as someone who has been watching since the beginning, it’s bittersweet to know the upcoming eighth season is the last. Of course, I’m not delusional about how messy the series has gotten. But it still sucks for those of us who are fans!

Season 7 revealed that Madison (Kim Dickens) didn’t die back in season 4. Plenty of fans speculated that she somehow survived, but after so many years hope was lost. But naturally, Fear the Walking Dead is going out with a bang and that includes the return of Madison. What exactly is coming at the end of the series? Let’s find out!

Fear the Walking Dead Season 8 release date

Grab your improvised weapons and get ready to fight with the remaining Fear the Walking Dead survivors. We’re looking at a May 14th release date this year for the premiere of Fear the Walking Dead‘s eighth and final season.

Plot of Fear the Walking Dead‘s final season

The official synopsis is as follows:

“Rolling out in two parts, the eighth and final season of Fear the Walking Dead kicks off with the first six episodes following Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison’s (Kim Dickens) plans to rescue Mo (Zoey Merchant) from PADRE and seven years later—Morgan, Madison and the rest of the people they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting everyone’s belief in a better world is the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place—a now eight-year-old Mo.” – AMC

Morgan (Lennie James) and Madison (Kim Dickens) teaming up is something that seemed impossible years ago. But now that they are, it should lead to some real action at last. If nothing else, we’ll have some excellent scenes to dig into, since Lennie James and Kim Dickens are both outstanding actors.

Fingers crossed Alycia Debnam Carey and Colman Domingo share the screen with Dickens one last time. Those three have stellar chemistry after all. We’re apparently getting a massive time jump, so it’s possible!

Who’s in cast of the final season of Fear the Walking Dead?

We’re looking at mostly the same folks as last season, only Victor (Colman Domingo) won’t be the primary antagonist. PADRE is gearing up to be the Big Bad of the final season and that sounds pretty intense considering. Here’s a flavor of who we’ll be seeing make their returns:

Lennie James as Morgan Jones

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark

Colman Domingo as Victor Strand

Zoey Merchant as Mo

Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez

Austin Amelio as Dwight

Christine Evangelista as Sherry

Karen David as Grace Mukherjee

Jenna Elfman as June Dorie

Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar

And many more, most likely!

(featured image: Lauren “Lo” Smith/AMC)

